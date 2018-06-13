Adventist Health System Expands Partnership with Stanson Health

"Stanson's technology solutions are already live in some of our largest inpatient and ambulatory care settings and we're now expanding their usage across our entire system," said Adventist Health System Chief Medical Information Officer Qammer Bokhari, MD. "Medical knowledge and technological capabilities are compounding at a rapid rate. Stanson is on the forefront pairing Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities with evidence-based guidelines. This will help provide additional support to our care teams by bringing meaningful, real-time clinical decision support to help provide the best care possible."

The suite of Stanson Health tools that will be deployed across several more areas of inpatient and ambulatory EHRs includes:

Stanson's Core Content library of proven, well-curated clinical interventions: Choosing Wisely, high-cost medications, laboratory tests, MA Star, etc.

"Our providers have responded really well to Stanson's clinical decision support because it uses patient-specific clinical data from the chart to make recommendations," said Adventist Health System Chief Medical Information Officer for Ambulatory Solutions Shelly Nash, MD. "It presents to them in their workflow as a helpful, actionable 'nudge' and we've seen great follow-rates and adherence to these important guidelines. Stanson's analytics show the individualized clinician response, and leadership has been able to use the data to inform their feedback, which further drives adherence to these health system measures."

Creating CDS with industry-leading follow-rates requires a sophisticated development process that involves intensive testing. The clinical development team at Stanson Health rigorously tests its clinical interventions prior to customer release and after. Once the interventions meet certain standards, Stanson's platform is able to provide actionable guidance to help clinicians meet the needs of patients. Stanson's analytics application picks up the clinician response and provides insights to the right individuals.

"Adventist Health System is a leader and an innovator in delivering high-quality and high-value care for its patients. They have been important partners to Stanson and we look forward to expanding our relationship with the organization," said Stanson Health Chairman of the Board Scott Weingarten.

About Stanson Health

Stanson Health, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is leading the way in developing next-generation Clinical Decision Support solutions. Stanson provides EHR-integrated real-time interventions optimized for use in the provider's clinical workflow. These interventions support health systems with important initiatives such as MACRA, Medicare Advantage Star, Antibiotic Stewardship, Opioid Management, PAMA, Choosing Wisely, and more. Combined with relevant analytics, Stanson solutions safely guide physician decisions toward the elimination of unnecessary or inappropriate care and help improve the quality of care. Stanson clients operate more than 350 hospitals and support more than 115,000 providers.

Visit us at www.stansonhealth.com

About Adventist Health System

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's now 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.

