Adventure Readers app transforms learning for children 4-6 years old

Available today, the Adventure Readers iOS app, "Best Reading App for Kids," offers a revolutionary approach to childhood literacy. Adventure Readers integrates this unique approach with an animated motion comic, immersing children in an unforgettable journey. The app is suitable for children new to reading or those working on advancing their reading skills. It has also been proven effective for children with dyslexia or special needs, as well as ESL students. The results of our method are immediate and so are the changes to children's self-esteem.

Created by a mother with over twenty years of experience as a literacy coach, in partnership with her son and his childhood friends, Adventure Readers leads 4-6 year olds through the foundations of literacy. The app leads your child from letter recognition all the way to the reading of words and sentences. The entire curriculum unfolds within a thrilling adventure story, featuring two young children and their space monkey companion on an intergalactic adventure to save the universe by learning to read. Adventure Readers allows children to master months of basic reading skills in just a few hours.

The Adventure Readers app, "Best Reading App for Kids," is now available for a special back-to-school price of only $3.99.

To download the app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/reading-game-app-for-kids/id1274525626?ls=1&mt=8

