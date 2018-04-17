Advisor Group Appoints Ed Obuchowski as Chief Technology Officer

"We're continuing to heavily invest in our technology offering, and talent is no exception," said Price. "As such, we're incredibly excited to welcome Ed Obuchowski on board to lead our internal and advisor-facing technology systems. He's developed a reputation for innovation and leadership, and I'm confident he will be an incredible asset to the Advisor Group team. I look forward to working alongside Ed as we identify new ways to deliver value to our advisors."

Obuchowski joins Advisor Group from Charles Schwab, where he spent 20 years leading the firm's enterprise-wide technology efforts to improve the user experience for investors, advisors and employees. In his most recent role, he was responsible for overseeing internal and external technology platforms for the firm's institutional division, Schwab Advisor Services.

"Advisor Group is known in the wealth management space for listening to its advisors and introducing thoughtful technology solutions that advisors need to achieve business growth and scalability," said Obuchowski. "The creative freedom to further develop these technologies, paired with the forward-thinking leadership team's deep-rooted commitment to serving advisors, instills a tremendous sense of excitement for what the future holds at Advisor Group."

In 2017, Advisor Group experienced record growth and introduced various new technology platforms to help advisors differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive marketplace. These included MySuccessionPlan.com, a platform that supports succession planning-based M&A transactions across Advisor Group. In addition, the firm began the buildout of a comprehensive digital onboarding, advice and data aggregation platform for financial advisors affiliated with Advisor Group, and their clients. The platform is slated to launch this year.

Obuchowski earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; he also completed the Stanford University Executive Program. He holds a FINRA certification with Series 7, 63, 24, 55, 4, 3, and 99 licenses.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

