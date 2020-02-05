Advocate named Apptio's 2020 "Enterprise Partner of the Year"

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, a leader in Technology Business Management software-as-a-service applications, has recognized Advocate as its 2020 Enterprise Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Advocate's role delivering transformational business outcomes and client success through Apptio's TBM solutions.

"Advocate represents a unique service provider within our partner community," said Larry Blasko, chief revenue officer for Apptio. "They focus on helping our clients maximize the value of their TBM program, with deep understanding and experience in leveraging Apptio's software applications to accelerate positive business outcomes."

Advocate has long been recognized as a frontrunner in TBM solutions and, together, Advocate and Apptio have helped dozens of enterprises realize the true value of their IT divisions by moving them to the center of business operations and integrating them across all verticals. Unlike other consultancies, Advocate's TBM-as-a-Service programs innovate the IT management approach by combining unique TBM strategies that help clients eliminate early missteps in the implementation process and then redirect clients' technology into investments that create growth and innovation. This unique differentiator served as Apptio's chief consideration for the award.

"Apptio cares about our customers' success," said Nick Bollini, global head of enterprise sales for Apptio. "For that reason, we leverage partners that offer unique and differentiated services that supplement our software's deep capabilities to create rich solutions for our customers."

Apptio's partner community is comprised of more than 150 technology companies and leading-edge service providers that help clients receive favorable business outcomes through TBM. These awards are presented to partners that excel at helping customers make data-driven decisions about technology and innovation. In addition to recognizing Advocate as enterprise partner, Apptio named other 2020 Partners that include Bain & Co. - Strategic; Amazon Web Services - Cloud; and Accenture - Innovation.

About Advocate

Advocate is the "Premier TBM Services Company" within the IT financial management industry. It works with smart companies and experts in their fields to transform technology investments. Advocate leverages its TBM framework to help all enterprise leaders measure ROI in terms of business outcomes. For more information, visit www.advocateinsiders.com.

About Apptio

Apptio is the market-leading technology solution that uses machine learning to fully analyze its clients' data spend and redirects investments to emphasize agility and innovation. Apptio believes IT should drive all business operations and be fully ingrained into all C-Suite decision-making. For more information, visit www.Apptio.com.

