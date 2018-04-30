Adweek Launches Adweek Pro: A New Membership-Based Platform and All-Access Offering

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek, the leading source of news and analysis covering the advertising and marketing industry, announced today the launch of its new membership offering, Adweek Pro. Adweek Pro memberships include unlimited access to Adweek.com (including a searchable archive of content dating back to 1993), as well as elite benefits ranging from exclusive "ask the editor" live sessions to early access to podcasts and admission to select invite-only events.

Introducing Adweek Pro

"Adweek has a rich history of adapting to better serve our audience," said James Cooper, Adweek's editorial director. "Now that our content is consumed in a more omnichannel and interactive way than ever before, it's imperative that we engage in a dialogue with our community members to gain a greater understanding of what they want and need from their relationship with Adweek."

Coinciding with the launch of Adweek Pro, Adweek also implemented Adweek Community memberships, available for free with registration. Visitors to Adweek.com will be invited to join Adweek Community to view up to five pieces of content per month, excluding select content that is reserved for Adweek Pro members only. Once they have viewed their five free articles, readers will be prompted to become Adweek Pro members.

"At Adweek, we are committed to continuously evolving our offerings and delivering more value," notes Jeffrey Litvack, CEO of Adweek. "We are excited to engage our community on a deeper level and to connect in new ways with our core audience. This deeper connection will allow us to create new products and benefits over time for those members who look to us as the premier resource of the advertising and marketing industry."

There are two Adweek Pro Membership plan options available – Adweek Pro Digital and Adweek Pro Digital + Print. The Digital + Print plan includes all the benefits of the Digital plan, plus delivery of Adweek's print magazine. Plans start at just $6 for 12 weeks of Adweek Pro Digital.

As the touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for its audience, bringing industry professionals the news and insights that help them do their job better. The new membership offerings introduced today are designed to enable Adweek to continue to create best-in-class content and products that serve the needs of its audience, maintaining its status as an iconic and ever-evolving voice of the advertising and media community.

To learn more about Adweek Pro, visit adweek.com/faq.

To become an Adweek Community member, go to Adweek.com/join.

