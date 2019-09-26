Adweek Names CMI Media to Inaugural List of 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies

CMI Media was chosen for the exclusive list for its strong history of growth, including double-digit YOY growth over the past several years. It is one of only 9 agencies on the list that have been operating for over 20 years. It is also one of the few healthcare-dedicated agencies to be honored. Adweek Magazine notes that the list "...points to talented, dedicated individuals and teams that ignore the noise around them to focus on what they do best: delivering big time for their clients and brands."

"We're celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, but we're growing like a start-up," noted CEO and founder Stan Woodland. "We know we've always been different, focusing on the things that really matter – helping our clients achieve their goals and helping our own people achieve their dream careers. Being true to our values has gotten us to this place and I couldn't be prouder."

CMI/Compas is poised to continue this growth globally. The organization is applying its vision and strategy to global markets, leading with a deep understanding of the needs of healthcare audiences.

CMI/Compas has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing, and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world's game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has offices in Philadelphia, PA; King of Prussia, PA; Cherry Hill, NJ; Parsippany, NJ; Chapel Hill, NC; Chicago, IL, Costa Mesa, CA and New York, NY. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

