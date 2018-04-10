AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018

News provided by

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

12:54 ET

CHICAGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report
March 2018













March

YTD - March

Beginning
Inventory

2018

2017

%Chg

2018

2017

%Chg

Mar 2018

2WD Farm Tractors









< 40 HP

13,531

12,834

5.4

26,381

26,083

1.1

92,694

40 < 100 HP

4,929

4,896

0.7

11,553

11,559

-0.1

33,996

100+ HP

1,513

1,448

4.5

3,594

3,773

-4.7

8,284

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

19,973

19,178

4.1

41,528

41,415

0.3

134,974

4WD Farm Tractors

217

229

-5.2

478

456

4.8

601

Total Farm Tractors

20,190

19,407

4.0

42,006

41,871

0.3

135,575

Self-Prop Combines

240

300

-20.0

721

693

4.0

794

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Agequipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: http://www.aem.org/MarketInfo/Stats/AgTractorCombine/.

Attention media: to speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Pat Monroe at pmonroe@aem.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aem-united-states-ag-tractor-and-combine-report-march-2018-300627436.html

SOURCE Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Related Links

http://www.aem.org

Also from this source

Mar 12, 2018, 12:48 ET AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018

Feb 12, 2018, 15:19 ET AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2018

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018

News provided by

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

12:54 ET