Aeromexico Reports 1Q18 Results

Grupo Aeromexico's first quarter 2018 revenue reached $16.3 billion pesos, a 15.4% year-on-year increase.



pesos, a 15.4% year-on-year increase. First quarter 2018 RASK increased by 0.2% year-on-year, despite a 7.8% appreciation in the average exchange rate during the period.



CASK in pesos decreased by 2.4% year-on-year, despite a 14.5% increase in the peso-denominated fuel price. CASK excluding fuel in pesos decreased by 6.7%, year-on-year, highlighting Grupo Aeromexico´s ongoing focus on optimizing unit costs.



First quarter EBITDAR reached $3.0 billion pesos. EBITDAR margin was 18.5%.



pesos. EBITDAR margin was 18.5%. During the first quarter of 2018, Grupo Aeromexico reported an operating profit of $24 million pesos. This result represents the 32 nd consecutive quarter of positive EBIT results.



pesos. This result represents the 32 consecutive quarter of positive EBIT results. Aeromexico reported a net loss of $722 million pesos for the first quarter 2018.



pesos for the first quarter 2018. During the quarter, the Company incorporated two aircraft into its fleet under operating lease agreements and one under a finance lease agreement. As of March 31 st, 2018 Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 130 aircraft.

All figures are expressed in millions of pesos unless otherwise indicated. Grupo Aeromexico's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The International Accounting Standard 1 (IAS 1) "Presentation of Financial Statements" establishes that in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income additional items, headings and subtotals can be presented when they are relevant to understanding the financial performance of the entity.

To access the full text of this earnings release, please visit Aeromexico's Investor Relations website at: https://aeromexico.com/en-us/investors.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Grupo Aeromexico will hold its 1Q18 results call on April 18, 2018



TIME: 11:30 am ET/10:30 am Mexico City & Central Time



SPEAKERS: Andrés Conesa Labastida, CEO

Ricardo Sánchez Baker, CFO



To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US 1 877-407-9124 Toll International +1 201-689-8584

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The conference call will be available for replay until May 18, 2018 at 11:00 AM:

Toll Free US +1 877-481-4010 Toll International +1 919-882-2331

Replay Conference ID Number: 27247

The conference call replay can also be accessed via Grupo Aeromexico's Investor Relations website: https://aeromexico.com/en-us/investors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and business prospects. The readers should know that the results obtained may differ from that stated on this release. Past performances do not guarantee the behavior of future performances. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements, either as a result of new information, future actions or other related events.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico´s global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features more than 90 cities on three continents, including 45 destinations in Mexico, 20 in the United States, 15 in Latin America, 4 in Canada, 4 in Europe, and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliner's.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 179 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 636 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Avianca, Copa Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.com

http://disfrutaam.tumblr.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-reports-1q18-results-300631805.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.aeromexico.com

