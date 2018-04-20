Aerosol Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The research projects that the aerosol valves market size will grow from USD 2.71 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.30 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% between 2017 and 2022.

Growing demand for aerosol-based products in the home care, personal care, and healthcare sectors are driving the market growth for aerosol valves which offers ease of handling and occupies less space. Furthermore, the growing demand for easy to use products due to widening consumer acceptance is expected to drive the growth of the aerosol valves market.

The aerosol valves market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of type, continuous aerosol valves accounted for a larger market share in 2017, in terms of both volume and value due to its wide range of application in various end-use sectors. For instance, in personal care, continuous aerosol valves are used in deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving creams; in the automotive sector they are used for spray paints and in lubricants dispensing aerosol cans; and in the food & beverage industry, aerosol valves due to their easy dispensing mechanism are widely used for whipped cream dispensing aerosol cans.

On the basis of end-use sector, the personal care segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value. Increase in disposable incomes of the population in developing countries and change in preferences of manufacturers for convenient packaging are some of the factors that are driving the aerosol valves market. Aerosol valves are widely used in the personal care industry in aerosol cans for the packaging of different products such as deodorants, face & body creams, shaving foams, and perfumes

On the basis of key regions, the market for aerosol valves has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest share among all the regions in 2016. This is mainly due to the developed economies of the US and Canada, coupled with growth in applications of aerosol valves in the personal care, automotive, and healthcare industries.

Availability of alternatives in terms of packaging and price are the restraining factors for the growth of the aerosol valves market. Disposal of the aerosol valves and environmental concerns also pose a challenge to aerosol valves manufacturers

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Strong Demand From the Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

5.2.1.2 Shift Towards Easy-To-Handle and Convenient Packaging

5.2.1.3 Concerns About Product Safety and Security

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternatives in Terms of Packaging and Price

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations



6 Aerosol Valves Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Continuous

6.1.2 Metered



7 Aerosol Valves Market, By End-Use Sector

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Personal Care

7.1.2 Home Care

7.1.3 Healthcare

7.1.4 Automotive

7.1.5 Others



8 Aerosol Valves Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions & Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships

9.4 Production Capacity Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Aptargroup

10.2 The Precision Valve Corporation

10.3 Coster Tecnologie Speciali

10.4 Lindal Group Holding GmbH

10.5 Mitani Valve

10.6 Summit Packaging Systems

10.7 Clayton Corp.

10.8 Newman Green

10.9 Koh-I-Noor Mlad Voice A.S.

10.10 Salvalco

10.11 Majesty Packaging Systems Limited

10.12 Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company

10.13 EC Pack Industrial Limited

10.14 C. Ehrensperger Ag.

10.15 Aroma Industries

10.16 Seugn Il Corporation

10.17 Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

10.18 Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd



