Aesculap, Inc. to Participate at Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Annual Surgical Conference and Expo

Aesculap's booth theme, "Confidence in our Products, Trust in our Expertise" revolves around its industry-leading solutions that help drive efficiency in the SPD and OR, maximizing patient care.

Standardize – Learn how sterile container standardization can drive SPD and OR efficiency, including the new PrimeLine™ Pro lid that features an integrated reusable PTFE filter which is designed for up to 2,200 sterilization cycles.

Maximize – Learn about the benefits of a broad portfolio offering, including UDI-compliant instrumentation.

Specialize – Discover Aesculap's broad line of specialty instruments, including kerrisons and laparoscopic devices.

Optimize – Explore how optimization of surgical sets can reduce OR delays.

Aesculap will present in-booth education on "Maintaining the Sterile Barrier in the Real World" and "Surgical Grades of Instruments: The Manufacturing Process." Those who attend each course will earn CEU credits.

Also, Aesculap will enter those visiting the booth into a drawing for a copy of the 2018 edition of the Guidelines for Perioperative Practice.

To learn more about Aesculap's industry-leading OR and SPD solutions, visit booth number 2539 at AORN. Those unable to attend should visit www.aesculapusa.com or contact their local Healthcare Solutions Representative.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and closure technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aesculap-inc-to-participate-at-association-of-perioperative-registered-nurses-aorn-annual-surgical-conference-and-expo-300618917.html

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aesculapusa.com

