Aesculap, Inc. to Participate at Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Annual Surgical Conference and Expo

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc., an industry expert in providing comprehensive solutions and differentiated technologies to help meet the needs of the changing healthcare environment, is pleased to announce its participation at the AORN 2018 Annual Meeting. Aesculap will be located at booth 2539 on March 25th through March 27th at the Ernest J. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.
Aesculap's booth theme, "Confidence in our Products, Trust in our Expertise" revolves around its industry-leading solutions that help drive efficiency in the SPD and OR, maximizing patient care.
Standardize – Learn how sterile container standardization can drive SPD and OR efficiency, including the new PrimeLine™ Pro lid that features an integrated reusable PTFE filter which is designed for up to 2,200 sterilization cycles.
Maximize – Learn about the benefits of a broad portfolio offering, including UDI-compliant instrumentation.
Specialize – Discover Aesculap's broad line of specialty instruments, including kerrisons and laparoscopic devices.
Optimize – Explore how optimization of surgical sets can reduce OR delays.
Aesculap will present in-booth education on "Maintaining the Sterile Barrier in the Real World" and "Surgical Grades of Instruments: The Manufacturing Process." Those who attend each course will earn CEU credits.
Also, Aesculap will enter those visiting the booth into a drawing for a copy of the 2018 edition of the Guidelines for Perioperative Practice.
To learn more about Aesculap's industry-leading OR and SPD solutions, visit booth number 2539 at AORN. Those unable to attend should visit www.aesculapusa.com or contact their local Healthcare Solutions Representative.
About Aesculap, Inc.
Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and closure technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.
