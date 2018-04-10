AF Group Announces Annual Employee and Leadership Awards

Houston, based in Santa Ana, Calif., is responsible for CompWest's profit and growth in Southern California. She joined CompWest in 2009, and helped turn the company around and restore it to profitability. Direct premium in Houston's territory has risen 125 percent since 2015, generating significant growth and underwriting profit in the most challenging part of the state.

"Kristi has been an incredible asset to CompWest," said Gene Simpson, vice president of Underwriting and Marketing at CompWest. "She is respected by her co-workers, agent partners and customers. CompWest had another great year in 2017, in part, because of her leadership and the contributions of her team."

Houston has earned industry certifications including the Certified Authority on Workers' Compensation (CAWC) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

2017 Employee of the Year

Nancy Brown, senior claims representative at Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, has been named 2017 Employee of the Year. Brown has been with Accident Fund since 2013 and is responsible for workers' compensation claims handling with customers in Tennessee.

"Nancy is a true professional," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund. "She has a very strong reputation in the industry, is devoted to our customers and is committed to providing best-in-class customer service. She is one of the reasons for Accident Fund's remarkable success in the state of Tennessee."

Brown has earned a Senior Claims Law Associate (SCLA) designation.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

