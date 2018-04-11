AFGE Endorses California's Andrew Janz for Congress

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Federation of Government Employees today announced its endorsement of Andrew Janz for the U.S. House of Representatives for California's 22nd Congressional District.

The largest federal employee union in the country, the American Federation of Government Employees, has endorsed Andrew Janz for the U.S House of Representatives for California's 22nd Congressional District.

"Andrew Janz has devoted his career to public service and will be a strong advocate in Congress for federal employees and the services we deliver to the American public," said American Federation of Government Employees District 12 National Vice President George McCubbin III. "Andrew Janz stands with AFGE and the federal workers who keep us safe, care for our veterans, protect our environment, and serve working families in the San Joaquin Valley and across the country."

More than 250,000 federal employees live in California – caring for veterans, supporting the military, keeping dangerous criminals safely behind bars, and getting Social Security recipients their benefits accurately and on time. There are more than 18,000 active and retired federal employees in the 22nd Congressional District.

"With Andrew Janz in Washington, we will have an ally in Congress who will fight for public-sector employees in the Central Valley and nationwide," said AFGE Local 2654 President Jacob Dunn. "Andrew Janz opposes efforts to privatize veterans' health care and supports the majority of veterans who want their care delivered by public-sector doctors and nurses at VA medical facilities."

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers in all functions of government. District 12 has more than 40,000 dues-paying members in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

"I'm honored to have the support of the hardworking men and women who are under attack by an administration who would like nothing more than to dismantle the organizations who care for our veterans and help keep us safe," Janz said. "Thank you AFGE for your trust and support in my race for Congress."

