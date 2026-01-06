Aflac Selects CyEx's Medical Shield to Provide Medical Fraud Protection for Individuals Impacted by Data Breach

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyEx, a leading provider of cyber and data breach response solutions, today announced that Aflac has selected Medical Shield, CyEx's flagship medical fraud protection service, to support individuals impacted by its recently disclosed cybersecurity incident.

In response to a sophisticated cyberattack affecting 22.65 million individuals, Aflac moved quickly to secure its network, initiate a thorough investigation, and provide care for affected stakeholders. Recognizing the sensitivity and high value of the potentially exposed data—which may include personal health information, claims records and Social Security numbers of Aflac's customers, beneficiaries, employees, agents, and other individuals—Aflac opted to go beyond basic credit monitoring and deliver robust protection service that monitors medical and healthcare data that could be exposed and for sale on dark web marketplaces in addition to credit monitoring, dark web monitoring, real-time authentication alerts, high-risk transaction monitoring, and up to $1,000,000 in insurance coverage for expenses incurred due to medical fraud or identity theft.

"Aflac took the high road," said Jerry Thompson, President and Founder of CyEx. "They understood that this wasn't just a data breach—it was a breach of medical trust. By offering Medical Shield, they ensured that affected individuals receive real protection against the unique risks posed by healthcare-related identity theft. It's exactly the kind of leadership this moment calls for."

Medical Shield is purpose-built to protect victims of healthcare and insurance data breaches. The solution provides specialized monitoring of medical and insurance records, real-time alerts for suspicious activity, and ongoing support to help victims restore their identities and protect their sensitive health related data.

In selecting Medical Shield, Aflac joins a growing number of organizations that recognize the evolving threat landscape and the limitations of traditional credit monitoring alone. Medical identity theft is one of the fastest-growing forms of fraud in the United States, and experts note that compromised medical data can be misused for years following an incident.

"Today's reality is that credit monitoring alone is an inadequate response when offering consumers remediation services in healthcare data breaches," added Thompson. "By offering Medical Shield, which has integrated credit monitoring, among many features, Aflac is giving impacted individuals a meaningful layer of protection that reflects the seriousness of what was exposed during this cyber-attack."

For more information about CyEx and Medical Shield, visit www.cyex.com/medical-shield.

About CyEx

CyEx LLC is a leading provider of data breach solutions, specializing in credit, identity, financial, minor, medical, and privacy data risks. CyEx's innovative and class-leading product portfolio ensures its ability to provide solutions that meet the unique needs of each incident. Since launching in 2020, CyEx has serviced over 700 cases, including Capital One, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and Morgan Stanley. CyEx is a part of Point Wild – a global leader in cybersecurity. To learn more about CyEx, visit www.CyEx.com.

