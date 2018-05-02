Africa & Middle East Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities 2016-2025 - Focus on Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, & United Arab Emirates

This is a bundled offering, combining 7 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile commerce industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile commerce industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value. Mobile Commerce Segments: Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others

Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

Age, Income, Gender Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services Country Covered: Egypt , Kenya , Nigeria , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Turkey , United Arab Emirates



Key Topics Covered: Table of Contents given below is for one country



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base



3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

3.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

3.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

3.6 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



