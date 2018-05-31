Africa (Egypt) Crop Protection Markets 2017-2022

The crop protection market of Africa is valued at US$2.6 billion. 77% of this market is made up of insecticides and herbicides./ China supplies most of the crop protection products at 31% and India supplies 13%.

The level of urbanisation in Africa is expected to increase to 50% by 2040 and this will lead to fundamental changes to the food system. Fresh and perishable goods including meat and vegetables will become more important. Crop protection will become vital as horticultural farmers work to increase yields and minimise damage to crops by insects, disease, and weed infestation.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: African Agricultural Summary



Chapter 2: Crop Protection Industry and Value Chain

2.1 Background

2.2 Driving forces for growth

2.3 Challenges to market exploration

2.4 Crop areas, production and yields by region

2.5 Enabling environment

2.6 CPP Trade and Distribution issues

2.7 2017 African crop protection market size

2.8 African crop protection market: Export vs. Staple crops

2.9 Past evolution of the African crop protection market

2.10 Genetically-modified organisms (GMO) status in Africa

2.11 Assessment of bio-pesticides use and potential



Chapter 3: Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction and Summary

3.2 North Africa

3.3. Egypt

3.4. Algeria

3.5. Tunisia

3.6. Morocco

3.7. Sudan

3.8. West Africa

3.9. Cte d'Ivoire

3.10. Ghana

3.11. Mali

3.12. Nigeria

3.13. Burkina Faso

3.14. Cameroon

3.15. East Africa

3.16. Ethiopia

3.17. Kenya

3.18. Tanzania

3.19. Uganda

3.20. Southern Africa

3.21. Malawi

3.22. Mozambique

3.23. South Africa

3.24 Zambia

3.25 Zimbabwe



Chapter 4: Crops

4.1. African Crop Situation

4.2 African Crop Protection Market by Crop

4.3 Maize

4.4. Vegetables

4.5 Fruits & Nuts

4.6 Cashew nuts

4.7. Cereals (Wheat, barley, sorghum, others)

4.8. Groundnuts

4.9. Soybeans

4.10. Rice

4.11. Cotton

4.12. Food legumes (dry beans, cow peas, other pulses)

4.13. Cocoa

4.14. Coffee (Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon)

4.15. Tobacco

4.16. Potatoes

4.17. Sugar cane

4.18. Floriculture

4.19. Other crops and pesticide use



Chapter 5: Companies

5.1. Bayer Cropscience

5.2. Syngenta

5.3. BASF

5.4. DuPont

5.5. Monsanto

5.6. UPL

5.7. Arysta (Platform Specialty Products)

5.8. Dow Agrosciences (as of September 2017 DowDupont)

5.9. ADAMA (ex-Makhteshim Agan)

5.10. Sumitomo

5.11. Zhejiang Wynca Chemical

5.12. Others



Chapter 6: Summary, Conclusions and Forecast (2017-2022)

6.1. Summary and conclusions

6.2. Forecast/Outlook 2018-2023



