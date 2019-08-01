After Livongo IPO, Vivante Health Founder Says Digestive Disease Is Next

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2008, Dr. Kimon Angelides founded EosHealth, the diabetes company. Angelides and team invented a first-of-its-kind personal glucose monitor. With the ability to capture glucose levels in real time and provide instant patient feedback, the glucometer was a trailblazer in digital therapeutics. Five years later, EosHealth was renamed Livongo. Since, the personal glucometer has simplified diabetes management for over 140,000 Livongo users.

Livongo made headlines last week as one of the first digital health companies to go public in more than three years, and with a strong debut. It exceeded predictions, raising nearly $335 million in the IPO.

"The success of Livongo is fantastic, not just from a business standpoint, but in terms of helping thousands of people with a chronic medical condition," said Dr. Angelides. "But diabetes is only the beginning. Digestive disease is more prevalent, affecting twice as many Americans." Approximately 35 million Americans have diabetes, while digestive disorders affect an estimated 70 million.

For over a decade, Dr. Angelides has been pushing the boundaries of technology in healthcare, on a mission to simplify chronic disease management. He holds over 40 patents and has published more than 100 papers on related topics.

In 2016 Angelides founded Vivante Health . With a world-class team of experts, Vivante Health developed GIThrive , the first all-in-one digital program for gut health and disease. Numerous autoimmune and inflammatory conditions begin in the gut. With over 70 million Americans battling chronic digestive disorders, Vivante Health is poised for tremendous growth and impact on quality of life.

"I've founded four healthcare companies, and Vivante is by far my favorite," Angelides said. "Working in diabetes was rewarding, but digestive disease has been overlooked for so long and presents incredible opportunities for innovation."

The company raised $10M in Series A and began enrolling members in 2018. Early investors in Vivante Health include NFP Venture Fund, FCA Venture Partners, Meaningful Ventures, and, most recently, San Francisco-based Rock Health.

Vivante Health is reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. GIThrive is the all-in-one digital gut health program that empowers people—through brilliant tech, advanced science, and on-demand expert support—to improve health, while lowering cost of care. Fall 2019 Vivante will release GIMate , the personal digestion monitor. The tiny handheld device measures digestive activity with a simple breath test. Earlier this year the company added GutCheck, the at-home microbiome test kit, to its program offerings. GutCheck results are easy to understand and give members actionable insights for correcting bacterial imbalance in the gut.

