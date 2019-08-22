After The Camp Fire: Sierra Oro Farm Trail Emerges As A "Don't Miss" Passport Weekend In Butte County

An e-Passport opens the doors to a food and wine extravaganza. Highlights include tasty artisan olive oils, specialty nuts and award-winning wines and the opportunity to meet the local farmers and winemakers. Participants can set their own pace as they explore a variety of 30 farms and wineries.

"Butte County is uniquely positioned with a diverse array of farms and wineries, making our annual passport event stand out for both wine and food enthusiasts," said Jamie Johansson , owner and farmer at Lodestar Olive Oil, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation and co-founder of the Sierra Oro Farm Trail. "In addition to a gourmet tasting experience, guests get to meet the farmers. That personal relationship is what makes our tour so special."

This year's Passport Weekend features a return of the Lavender Ranch and Roney Winery and Doe Mill Vineyards, two vintners who work together to produce wine in Butte County.

Due to the popularity of Passport Weekend , an early sell-out is expected. Passports cost $30 per person and include a 2019 map and free commemorative wine glass for each ticket purchased. A passport is good for one or both days, there is not a one-day ticket purchase option.

Guests will receive a paper passport and new multi-day wristband once they've checked in.

Proceeds from the Sierra Oro Farm Trail Passport Weekend benefit the Sierra Oro Farm Trail Association , dedicated to further developing agri-tourism in Butte County. For tickets, itineraries and a full list of participating farms and wineries visit www.sierraoro.org or call the Butte County Farm Bureau at (530) 533-1473.

Passport Weekend is sponsored by Butte County Farm Bureau, Explore Butte County and Tri Counties Bank.

