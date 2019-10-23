AFTIPA Launches to Provide Fact Checked Political Advertising - Everyone Is Talking About It, Now AFTIPA Is Doing Something About It

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2020 election campaigns in full force, for the first time Voters will know which political advertisements have been independently fact checked and source verified by the presence of the AFTIPA badge. AFTIPA does what the FCC, FTC, and FaceBook® doesn't: checking the facts in local, state, and national political advertisements along with verifying they are coming from a source in the USA.

AFTIPA allows campaigns to earn the independent, non-partisan AFTIPA badge, signifying the facts have been double-checked and USA-source verified.

"Campaign interference and fake facts are rampant in political advertising. AFTIPA provides campaigns a way to differentiate themselves. Voters, upon seeing the AFTIPA badge, are provided one more reason to believe that what they are seeing can be trusted," says Rhonda Harper, Founder.

Using a convenient, streamlined online process, Campaigns submit advertisements, along with supporting fact documents, for review and validation. If the documentation provided and the independent research conducted by AFTIPA supports the facts and source, the ad earns the AFTIPA badge which may be displayed within the ad. AFTIPA provides its quick-turnaround services for television, print, outdoor, digital, and social media advertising.

Ads earning the AFTIPA badge are featured for voter viewing on its website and social media pages. Links back to the Candidate's websites are provided as a campaign benefit and for voter convenience should they want to learn more.

"We work directly with politicians, their campaigns, and/or their advertising and media agencies from all parties," continues Harper, a former Fortune 100 marketing officer and successful serial entrepreneur. "AFTIPA's mission is to help ensure that voters have the best information possible upon which to base their votes in local, state, and national elections."

About AFTIPA

AFTIPA is the only nationwide, independent, non-partisan political advertising fact checker and USA-source validator. AFTIPA does not approve or disapprove of political advertising messages. Nor does the AFTIPA badge signify support any specific candidate, advertisement, or campaign. AFTIPA – Americans For Truth In Political Advertising.

Contact: Rhonda Harper, info@aftipa.com, 214-244-4608

SOURCE AFTIPA