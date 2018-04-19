AGB Unveils AGB OnBoard: An Exclusive, Next Generation Board Meeting Solutions Portal for Higher Education

"AGB is moving rapidly toward a new association model to better serve its members' changing needs, a model focused on offering just-in-time solutions for the complex issues facing higher education and governing boards today," Legon said. "A digital portal that provides greater efficiency, top-level security, and powerful communications features along with our trusted content extends AGB's role as the leading voice and trusted advisor in the higher education sector."

Passageways' OnBoard meeting solution is a platform for board, executive, and committee meetings that facilitates digital agendas and document creation, and includes tools for meeting notifications, surveys, approval of initiatives, and electronic signatures. Agendas and documents may be securely accessed, reviewed, and marked with notes and annotations anytime, anywhere, from any device. OnBoard streamlines in-person and remote meetings, making them more focused, effective, and productive.

"Our goal has always been to enable boards with everything they need for a successful meeting—so they can focus on governance and strategy at their institutions," said Passageways co-founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "This work is only enhanced by our association with AGB, a powerful resource to boards across the country, and we could not be happier to work with them to introduce our platform to an even wider population of boards and presidential cabinet teams."

About AGB

For nearly 100 years, the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) has had one mission: to strengthen and protect this country's unique form of institutional governance through its research, services, and advocacy. Serving more than 1,300 member boards and 40,000 individual citizen trustees, AGB is the only national organization providing university and college presidents, board chairs, trustees, and board professionals of both public as well as private institutions and institutionally related foundations with resources that enhance their effectiveness. In accordance with its mission, AGB has developed programs and services that strengthen the partnership between the president and governing board; provide guidance to regents and trustees; identify issues that affect tomorrow's decision making; and foster cooperation among all constituencies in higher education.

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003 with a mission to Inspire and Enable Teams to Perform Better, Together. Passageways does that by delivering a remarkable collaborative experience by leveraging technology, talent, and insightful analytics. Passageways OnBoard is a board meeting solution that securely connects organizations, their directors and committees to meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, calendars, policies and procedures. Board members instantly receive real-time updates to board packs across any device; PC, iOS, Android, Windows Surface, and Amazon Fire. OnBoard is used by hundreds of boards across the world at the leading public companies, private organizations, non-profit organizations and government entities.

