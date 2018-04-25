DENVER, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileSherpas is pleased to announce that they will be the first to offer a certification in Agile Marketing as an International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile) Member Organization. Attendees at the two-day workshop, which will take place this June in Denver, Colorado, will be among the first in the world to become ICAgile Certified Professionals in Agile Marketing.

AgileSherpas to Offer First Ever Agile Marketing Certification Via ICAgile

ICAgile collaborated with leading industry experts, including AgileSherpas President and Lead Trainer Andrea Fryrear, to craft this learning program. Agile Marketing sits within ICAgile's Business Agility track, which recognizes the need for agility at every level within an organization. Marketing, with its deeply felt impact on end-to-end customer experience, is a natural partner in the quest for business agility.

"The always-on, ever-changing, highly digital nature of modern marketing has exposed the flaws in how most marketing teams handle their work," said Fryrear. "What's more, a truly agile marketing department can deliver astonishing results to an organization. Marketers need to be agile, and the brands they serve need them to be agile. It's a win-win for everybody, and as marketers ourselves we're delighted to have the opportunity to help our colleagues make the change."

AgileSherpas, a leading provider of Agile transformation services for marketing teams of all shapes and sizes, moved quickly to meet this need by developing an ICAgile-accredited course in Agile Marketing. Having met ICAgile's rigorous evaluation requirements, they are now accredited to deliver the foundational Agile Marketing course, which will certify successful participants with the ICAgile Certified Professional - Agile Marketing (ICP-MKG) credential.

Course participants not only gain a deeper understanding of the circumstances that demand great marketing agility, they walk away with concrete tools for putting Agile to work on their own marketing teams. Topics from the course include:

Adaptive Planning in the Marketing Context

Delivering Marketing Value Through Cross-Functional Team

Exploring common Agile frameworks such as Scrum and Kanban, and how to adapt them for marketing

Creating a Culture of Experimentation and Validated Learning

"ICAgile is excited to partner with training providers like AgileSherpas to expand the Agile mindset beyond the realm of IT," said Shannon Ewan, ICAgile's managing director. "We congratulate AgileSherpas for developing this educational and engaging course, which will no doubt play a major role in transforming the marketers who attend, the teams they work with and the organizations they serve."

She added, "Be one of the first to receive the ICP-MKG by registering for AgileSherpas' workshop this summer." Registration for the inaugural workshop is open through June and available at bit.ly/agile-wkshop. More details are also available via ICAgile.com or AgileSherpas.com.

About AgileSherpas: Led by Agile marketing pioneer Andrea Fryrear, AgileSherpas offers Agile training and coaching services designed especially for marketers. Whether your team is testing the waters to see if Agile is right for you, or ready to develop more complex Agile approaches, AgileSherpas has the real-world experience and expertise to help. Our clients include Fortune 100 companies, boutique agencies, and lean startup teams. Get free resources and learn more about our work at www.agilesherpas.com.

About ICAgile: Founded in 2010, International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile) is a leading global Agile accreditation and certification body that helps organizations design learning experiences that cultivate an agile mindset and enable sustainable organizational agility. ICAgile provides world-class learning tracks to guide organizations in the development of their curriculum. ICAgile's approach is not tied to any specific Agile methodology, thus giving people the flexibility to blend flavors in a way that make sense for their reality. Learn more at www.icagile.com.

