Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite

SkySuite is the first and only program of its kind, providing emerging funds with a fully-hosted infrastructure in Microsoft Azure's Public Cloud. The program is an outgrowth of Agio's ongoing partnership with Microsoft Azure, a leading public cloud service.

A comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solution, SkySuite is designed specifically for emerging funds and startups that may lack the necessary in-house resources to develop and manage their own infrastructure within the public cloud. With SkySuite, firms can be up-and-running in weeks instead of months.

"The market has long been demanding a public cloud solution for smaller and emerging firms because it's safer, easier, and better integrated with workflow products," said Bart McDonough, CEO and Founder of Agio. "We heard that call and created a solution that enables companies of all sizes to effectively utilize the public cloud in a cost efficient and secure manner."

Specifically, SkySuite offers Hosted Email via Microsoft Office 365, File Share, Managed Backup, Remote Access and Disaster Recovery, as well as 24x7x365 customer support. In addition to cybersecurity features like Mobile Device Management, Web Content Filtering, Data Loss Prevention, and Multi-Factor Authentication, Agio custom-configures client environments to remain secure and compliant.

"Beyond being more productive and easier to use, the public cloud offers essential cybersecurity protection for small and emerging firms," continued McDonough. "Our customized cybersecurity configurations in SkySuite leverage the dynamism of the public cloud to achieve critical fortification for new funds."

About Agio

Agio is a hybrid managed IT and cybersecurity provider servicing the financial services, health care and payments industries. The company has extensive experience supporting the alternative investment space, specializing in hedge funds, private equity firms and asset managers. Agio offers technology hosting, monitoring, management, helpdesk, disaster prevention and recovery, as well as managed security, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support and cybersecurity consulting. With nearly 200 employees, the company is headquartered in New York, NY with its Network Management Center (NOC) in Norman, OK and Security Operations Center (SOC) in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit https://agio.com/.

Contact:

Netanel Spero

nspero@prosek.com

212-279-3115

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agio-launches-new-public-cloud-and-cybersecurity-offering-skysuite-300624632.html

SOURCE Agio

Related Links

https://agio.com/

