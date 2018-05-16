AgJunction Confirms the Date of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Notes a Correction to its Information Circular dated April 19, 2018

The Circular incorrectly indicated that the approval of unallocated restricted shares granted under the Company's restricted share plan (the "Plan") requires approval of a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting after excluding the common shares held directly or indirectly by shareholders that are insiders of AgJunction ("Disinterested Shareholder Approval").

Disinterested Shareholder Approval is required by the Toronto Stock Exchange when a security based compensation arrangement does not contain an insider participation limit. As disclosed in the Circular, the Plan includes such insider participation limits. As a result, the resolution in the Circular approving all unallocated restricted shares under the Plan must be approved only by a simple majority of votes cast by shareholders who vote in person or by proxy at the Meeting as the Disinterested Shareholder Approval rules do not apply to the Plan.

About AgJunction

AgJunction provides innovative hardware and software applications for precision agriculture worldwide. The Company holds more than 185 patents and patent applications and markets its products and services under leading brand names including Novariant, Outback Guidance® and Satloc®. The Company is headquartered in Hiawatha, Kansas, with facilities in Silicon Valley, California, Scottsdale, Arizona, Winnipeg, Manitoba and Queensland, Australia. AgJunction is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to www.agjunction.com.

