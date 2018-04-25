AGNC Investment Corp. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

$(0.53) comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:

comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of: $1.06 net income per common share

net income per common share

$(1.59) other comprehensive loss ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI

other comprehensive loss ("OCI") per common share on investments marked-to-market through OCI $0.60 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit 1

net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit Includes $0.16 per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's $15.6 billion average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

per common share of dollar roll income associated with the Company's average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") in the "to-be-announced" ("TBA") market

Excludes $0.05 per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates

per common share of estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected constant prepayment rate ("CPR") estimates $18.63 tangible net book value per common share as of March 31, 2018

tangible net book value per common share as of Decreased $(1.06) per common share, or -5.4%, from $19.69 per common share as of December 31, 2017

per common share, or -5.4%, from per common share as of

Excludes $550 million , or $1.41 per common share, of goodwill and other intangible assets as of March 31, 2018

, or per common share, of goodwill and other intangible assets as of $0.54 dividends declared per common share during the quarter

dividends declared per common share during the quarter -2.6% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

Comprised of $0.54 dividends per common share and $(1.06) decrease in tangible net book value per common share

OTHER FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

$69.3 billion investment portfolio as of March 31, 2018 , comprised of:

investment portfolio as of , comprised of: $54.8 billion Agency MBS

Agency MBS

$13.6 billion TBA mortgage position

TBA mortgage position

$0.9 billion credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities

credit risk transfer ("CRT") and non-Agency securities 8.2x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of March 31, 2018

8.2x average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage for the quarter

8.6% portfolio CPR for the quarter

7.6% average projected portfolio life CPR as of March 31, 2018

1.26% annualized net interest margin and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit

Excludes 12 bps of "catch up" premium amortization benefit due to change in projected CPR estimates



Decreased from 1.36% for the prior quarter, excluding -2 bps of "catch-up" premium amortization cost

1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"The key market dynamics from 2017 - low volatility, steadily increasing equity valuations, stable longer-term rates, and tighter credit spreads - reversed course dramatically during the first quarter of 2018. On the interest rate front, the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate rose 33 basis points, while shorter maturity Treasury rates and swap rates generally increased between 40 and 50 basis points. Consistent with the increase in volatility and wider credit spreads, spreads on Agency mortgage-backed securities ("Agency MBS") relative to benchmarks widened close to 10 basis points and were the primary driver of AGNC's book value decline during the first quarter," commented Gary Kain, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "Fortunately, AGNC was very well positioned for the interest rate move as a direct result of the actions we took in the fourth quarter of last year to limit our duration gap. Our historically high hedge ratio minimized the impact of the movement in interest rates on our economic return and will continue to limit our exposure to further rate increases.

"While wider Agency MBS spreads were a significant contributor to the decline in our net book value in the first quarter, they also serve to improve the go-forward return profile of our new Agency MBS investment opportunities. As such, we continue to believe that Agency MBS provide the most attractive risk-adjusted returns for levered investors, especially when favorable funding trends are considered. By contrast, valuations of credit-sensitive mortgage investments returned to their recent highs in April, in turn reducing expected levered returns to levels that, in general, we do not find attractive."

"Late in the first quarter, the favorable funding dynamics for Agency MBS that we have discussed for several quarters improved meaningfully, augmenting our absolute return potential from Agency MBS," added Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Specifically, the spread between Agency MBS repo funding and corresponding LIBOR rates widened significantly during the quarter, particularly in March. This favorable spread differential will increasingly manifest itself as our pay fixed-receive floating rate swaps reset, reducing the cost of these hedges and providing a tailwind to our cost of funds and, in turn, our net spread income. Finally, our currently high hedge ratio, limited duration gap and modest leverage provide several levers to enhance returns as market conditions evolve."



TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $18.63 per share, compared to $19.69 per share as of December 31, 2017. The decline of $(1.06) per common share, or -5.4%, was primarily due to wider mortgage spreads and, to a lesser extent, higher long-term rates during the first quarter. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $550 million, or $1.41 per common share, of goodwill and other intangible assets as of March 31, 2018.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $69.3 billion, comprised of:

$68.4 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:

of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including: $67.3 billion of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

of fixed-rate securities, comprised of:

$44.2 billion 30-year fixed-rate securities,

30-year fixed-rate securities,



$9.7 billion 30-year TBA securities,

30-year TBA securities,



$8.8 billion 15-year securities,

15-year securities,



$3.9 billion 15-year TBA securities, and

15-year TBA securities, and



$0.7 billion 20-year fixed-rate securities;

20-year fixed-rate securities;

$0.8 billion of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"); and

of collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"); and

$0.3 billion of adjustable-rate securities;

of adjustable-rate securities; $0.9 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities; and

of CRT and non-Agency securities; and $42 million of investments in REIT equity securities consisting of shares of MTGE Investment Corp. common stock.

As of March 31, 2018, inclusive of TBA securities, 30-year and 15-year Agency MBS fixed rate securities represented 78% and 18% of the Company's investment portfolio, respectively, largely unchanged from 77% and 19%, respectively, as of December 31, 2017.



As of March 31, 2018, the Company's fixed-rate Agency MBS, inclusive of TBA securities, had a weighted average coupon of 3.57%, compared to 3.55% as of December 31, 2017, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

3.66% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

3.20% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

3.52% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's net TBA position had a total fair value of $13.6 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $82 million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to a total fair value of $15.7 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $3 million as of December 31, 2017.



CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's investment portfolio had a weighted average CPR of 8.6% for the first quarter, compared to 10.1% for the prior quarter. The weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of the Company's Agency securities held as of March 31, 2018 was 7.6%, compared to 8.4% as of December 31, 2017.



The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 104.7% of par value as of March 31, 2018. Net premium amortization cost on the Company's investment portfolio for the first quarter was $(69) million, or $(0.18) per common share, which includes a "catch-up" premium amortization benefit of $21 million, or $0.05 per common share, due to changes in the Company's projected CPR estimates for securities acquired prior to the first quarter. This compares to net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(96) million, or $(0.25) per common share, including "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(3) million, or $(0.01) per common share.



ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 3.05% for the first quarter, compared to 2.84% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 2.90% for the first quarter, compared to 2.86% for the prior quarter. The Company's average asset yield including TBA securities and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization for the first quarter was 2.94%, an increase from 2.88% for the prior quarter.



For the first quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's Agency repurchase agreements was 1.69%, compared to 1.43% for the prior quarter. The Company's average implied TBA funding cost was 1.49% for the first quarter, compared to 1.23% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swap costs, the Company's combined average cost of funds for the first quarter was 1.68%, an increase from 1.52% for the prior quarter.



The Company's annualized net interest margin, including TBA securities and interest rate swap costs, was 1.38% for the first quarter, compared to 1.35% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's combined annualized net interest margin for the first quarter was 1.26%, compared to 1.36% for the prior quarter.



NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized $0.65 per common share of net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter, compared to $0.62 for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's net spread and dollar roll income was $0.60 per common share for the first quarter, a decrease from $0.63 per common share for the prior quarter. A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.



LEVERAGE

As of March 31, 2018, $49.0 billion of Agency repo, $13.5 billion of TBA dollar roll positions (at cost) and $0.3 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. Inclusive of its net TBA position and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 8.2x as of March 31, 2018, compared to 8.1x as of December 31, 2017.



As of March 31, 2018, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 1.82%, an increase from 1.57% as of December 31, 2017, and a weighted average remaining days to maturity of 109 days, compared to 116 days as of December 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, $18.8 billion, or 38%, of the Company's Agency repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC, compared to $16.6 billion, or 33%, as of December 31, 2017.



As of March 31, 2018, the Company's Agency repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:



$37.8 billion of three months or less;

of three months or less; $3.4 billion from three to six months;

from three to six months; $4.2 billion from six to twelve months; and

from six to twelve months; and $3.6 billion from one to three years.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of March 31, 2018, 103% of the Company's outstanding balance of Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and net TBA position was hedged with interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions, compared to 97% as of December 31, 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $45.3 billion in notional amount, compared to $43.7 billion as of December 31, 2017. The Company's interest rate swap position as of March 31, 2018 included $2.5 billion of forward starting swaps, with an average forward start date of 0.4 years, compared to $4.6 billion and 0.3 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2017. Including forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.82%, an average receive rate of 1.90% and an average maturity of 4.5 years as of March 31, 2018, compared to 1.74%, 1.44% and 4.5 years, respectively, as of December 31, 2017. Excluding forward starting swaps, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 1.77% as of March 31, 2018, compared to 1.68% as of December 31, 2017.

The Company also utilizes payer swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities and futures to further mitigate exposure to changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $6.8 billion, compared to $6.7 billion as of December 31, 2017, and short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $13.0 billion, compared to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2017.



OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the first quarter, the Company recorded a net gain of $217 million in other gain (loss), net, or $0.55 per common share, compared to a net gain of $194 million, or $0.50 per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the first quarter was comprised of:



$(2) million of net realized losses on sales of investment securities;

of net realized losses on sales of investment securities; $(523) million of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income; $(9) million of interest rate swap periodic costs;

of interest rate swap periodic costs; $672 million of net gains on interest rate swaps;

of net gains on interest rate swaps; $91 million of net gains on interest rate swaptions;

of net gains on interest rate swaptions; $274 million of net gains on U.S. Treasury positions;

of net gains on U.S. Treasury positions; $62 million of TBA dollar roll income;

of TBA dollar roll income; $(354) million of net mark-to-market losses on TBA mortgage positions;

of net mark-to-market losses on TBA mortgage positions; $4 million of management fee income; and

of management fee income; and $2 million of other net miscellaneous gains.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

During the first quarter, the Company recorded an other comprehensive loss of $(621) million, or $(1.59) per common share, consisting of net unrealized losses on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to a $(205) million, or $(0.52) per common share, other comprehensive loss for the prior quarter.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS

During the first quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared dividends of $0.18 per share to common stockholders of record as of January 31, February 28 and March 29, 2018, respectively, totaling $0.54 per share for the quarter, which were paid on February 8, March 8 and April 9, 2018, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the first quarter of 2018, the Company has declared a total of $7.8 billion in common stock dividends, or $37.70 per common share.



On March 13, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a first quarter dividend on its 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.484375 per depositary share and on its Series C Preferred Stock of $0.43750 per depositary share. The dividends were paid on April 16, 2018 to preferred stockholders of record as of April 1, 2018.



FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

(unaudited)





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Assets:

















Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $51,434,

$53,055, $47,997, $41,263 and $41,587, respectively) $ 54,141

$ 55,506

$ 51,638

$ 45,226

$ 43,856 Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value

(pledged securities) 621

662

700

737

777 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value 884

876

717

572

383 Non-Agency securities, at fair value 36

36

36

31

31 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value 224

-

-

-

- REIT equity securities, at fair value 42

29

4

4

- Cash and cash equivalents 972

1,046

1,098

1,122

1,073 Restricted cash 386

317

294

261

219 Derivative assets, at fair value 410

205

183

214

205 Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities

of $0, $0, $149, $348 and $537, respectively) -

-

521

353

688 Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements 10,770

10,961

9,226

7,489

8,908 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 550

551

552

553

554 Other assets 185

187

521

149

144 Total assets $ 69,221

$ 70,376

$ 65,490

$ 56,711

$ 56,838 Liabilities:

















Repurchase agreements $ 48,956

$ 50,296

$ 45,505

$ 39,058

$ 39,375 Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value 336

357

380

405

434 Payable for investment securities purchased 457

95

1,373

2,005

693 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 32

28

62

73

69 Dividends payable 80

80

77

71

66 Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements, at fair

value 10,352

10,467

9,119

7,221

8,792 Accounts payable and other liabilities 670

299

183

133

117 Total liabilities 60,883

61,622

56,699

48,966

49,546 Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $500, $500, $500, $348 and $348,

respectively 484

484

484

336

336 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 600.0 shares authorized;

















391.3, 391.3, 391.3, 355.6 and 331.0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 4

4

4

4

3 Additional paid-in capital 11,174

11,173

11,172

10,435

9,932 Retained deficit (2,358)

(2,562)

(2,729)

(2,800)

(2,628) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (966)

(345)

(140)

(230)

(351) Total stockholders' equity 8,338

8,754

8,791

7,745

7,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,221

$ 70,376

$ 65,490

$ 56,711

$ 56,838



















Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 18.63

$ 19.69

$ 19.78

$ 19.25

$ 19.31

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest income:

















Interest income $ 431

$ 386

$ 318

$ 293

$ 296 Interest expense 206

174

140

112

98 Net interest income 225

212

178

181

198 Other gain (loss), net:

















Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net (2)

(16)

22

15

(84) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through net

income, net (523)

(65)

(31)

9

16 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net 738

271

131

(169)

(40) Management fee income 2 4

4

4

4

4 Total other gain (loss), net 217

194

126

(141)

(104) Expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 10

12

10

10

10 Other operating expenses 2 8

9

8

6

8 Total operating expenses 18

21

18

16

18 Net income 424

385

286

24

76 Dividend on preferred stock 9

9

9

7

7 Issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock -

-

6

-

- Net income available to common stockholders $ 415

$ 376

$ 271

$ 17

$ 69



















Net income $ 424

$ 385

$ 286

$ 24

$ 76 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income (loss), net (621)

(205)

90

121

46 Comprehensive income (loss) (197)

180

376

145

122 Dividend on preferred stock 9

9

9

7

7 Issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock -

-

6

-

- Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders $ (206)

$ 171

$ 361

$ 138

$ 115



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 391.3

391.3

364.7

346.4

331.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 391.5

391.5

364.9

346.5

331.1 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.06

$ 0.96

$ 0.74

$ 0.05

$ 0.21 Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.53)

$ 0.44

$ 0.99

$ 0.40

$ 0.35 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME 3 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 GAAP net interest income:

















Interest income $ 431

$ 386

$ 318

$ 293

$ 296 Interest expense 206

174

140

112

98 GAAP net interest income 225

212

178

181

198 TBA dollar roll income, net 4,5 62

78

87

93

71 Interest rate swap periodic costs 4,9 (9)

(21)

(26)

(35)

(45) Dividend income from REIT equity securities 4 1

1

-

-

- Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income 279

270

239

239

224 Other operating income (expense):

















Management fee income 4

4

4

4

4 Operating expenses (18)

(21)

(18)

(16)

(18) Total operating income (expense), net (14)

(17)

(14)

(12)

(14) Net spread and dollar roll income 265

253

225

227

210 Dividend on preferred stock 9

9

9

7

7 Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders 256

244

216

220

203 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR forecast 11 (21)

3

12

13

9 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, available to common stockholders $ 235

$ 247

$ 228

$ 233

$ 212



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 391.3

391.3

364.7

346.4

331.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 391.5

391.5

364.9

346.5

331.1 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic $ 0.65

$ 0.62

$ 0.59

$ 0.64

$ 0.61 Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted $ 0.65

$ 0.62

$ 0.59

$ 0.63

$ 0.61 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.63

$ 0.63

$ 0.67

$ 0.64 Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common share - diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.63

$ 0.62

$ 0.67

$ 0.64

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME 3 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Net income $ 424

$ 385

$ 286

$ 24

$ 76 Book to tax differences:

















Premium amortization, net (23)

(7)

(3)

4

(3) Realized gain/loss, net (652)

(262)

(112)

99

(379) Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) 245

20

(159)

(232)

276 Unrealized gain/(loss), net 108

(55)

41

160

77 Other (13)

1

(2)

(2)

(10) Total book to tax differences (335)

(303)

(235)

29

(39) Estimated REIT taxable income 89

82

51

53

37 Dividend on preferred stock 9

9

9

7

7 Estimated REIT taxable income, net of preferred stock dividend $ 80

$ 73

$ 42

$ 46

$ 30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 391.3

391.3

364.7

346.4

331.0 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 391.5

391.5

364.9

346.5

331.1 Estimated REIT taxable income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.20

$ 0.19

$ 0.12

$ 0.13

$ 0.09



















Beginning cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 357

$ 337

$ 496

$ 728

$ 452 Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward) 245

20

(159)

(232)

276 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss $ 602

$ 357

$ 337

$ 496

$ 728 Ending cumulative non-deductible net capital loss per common share $ 1.54

$ 0.91

$ 0.86

$ 1.39

$ 2.20

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN COMPONENTS BY FUNDING SOURCE 3 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization:

















Economic interest income:

















Investment securities - GAAP interest income 12 $ 431

$ 386

$ 318

$ 293

$ 296 Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR

forecast 11 (21)

3

12

13

9 TBA dollar roll income - implied interest income4,7 120

134

139

130

90 Economic interest income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 530

523

469

436

395 Economic interest expense:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - GAAP interest expense (206)

(174)

(140)

(112)

(98) TBA dollar roll income - implied interest expense 4,6 (58)

(56)

(52)

(37)

(19) Interest rate swap periodic costs 4,9 (9)

(21)

(26)

(35)

(45) Economic interest expense (273)

(251)

(218)

(184)

(162) Dividend income from REIT equity securities 4 1

1

-

-

- Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization $ 258

$ 273

$ 251

$ 252

$ 233



















Net interest margin, excluding "catch-up" amortization:

















Average asset yield:

















Investment securities - average asset yield 3.05%

2.84%

2.72%

2.66%

2.68% Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in CPR

forecast (0.15)%

0.02%

0.10%

0.12%

0.08% Investment securities average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.90%

2.86%

2.82%

2.78%

2.76% TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7 3.08%

2.93%

2.99%

3.08%

2.69% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 8 2.94%

2.88%

2.87%

2.86%

2.74% Average total cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements and other debt - average funding cost 1.69%

1.43%

1.34%

1.15%

1.01% TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 1.49%

1.23%

1.12%

0.88%

0.58% Average cost of funds, before interest rate swap cost of funds 8 1.62%

1.39%

1.28%

1.07%

0.89% Interest rate swap cost of funds 10 0.06%

0.13%

0.18%

0.24%

0.34% Average total cost of funds 1.68%

1.52%

1.46%

1.31%

1.23% Average net interest margin, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 1.26%

1.36%

1.41%

1.55%

1.51%

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. KEY STATISTICS* (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended Key Balance Sheet Statistics: March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Investment securities: 12

















Fixed-rate Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 53,696

$ 55,026

$ 51,104

$ 44,643

$ 43,232 Other Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 1,066

$ 1,142

$ 1,234

$ 1,320

$ 1,401 Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 884

$ 876

$ 717

$ 572

$ 383 Non-Agency MBS, at fair value - as of period end $ 36

$ 36

$ 36

$ 31

$ 31 Total investment securities, at fair value - as of period end $ 55,682

$ 57,080

$ 53,091

$ 46,566

$ 45,047 Total investment securities, at cost - as of period end $ 57,211

$ 57,466

$ 53,206

$ 46,744

$ 45,354 Total investment securities, at par - as of period end $ 54,625

$ 54,804

$ 50,795

$ 44,593

$ 43,298 Average investment securities, at cost $ 56,573

$ 54,406

$ 46,808

$ 43,992

$ 44,215 Average investment securities, at par $ 53,986

$ 51,914

$ 44,672

$ 41,986

$ 42,218 TBA securities:

















Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at fair value $ 13,611

$ 15,742

$ 19,409

$ 17,271

$ 14,447 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, at cost $ 13,529

$ 15,739

$ 19,433

$ 17,283

$ 14,377 Net TBA portfolio - as of period end, carrying value $ 82

$ 3

$ (24)

$ (12)

$ 70 Average net TBA portfolio, at cost $ 15,585

$ 18,355

$ 18,616

$ 16,931

$ 13,460 Average repurchase agreements and other debt 13 $ 49,567

$ 48,122

$ 41,406

$ 38,945

$ 39,203 Average stockholders' equity 14 $ 8,535

$ 8,741

$ 8,134

$ 7,552

$ 7,310 Tangible net book value per common share 1 $ 18.63

$ 19.69

$ 19.78

$ 19.25

$ 19.31 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - average 15 8.2:1

8.1:1

7.9:1

8.0:1

7.8:1 Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage - as of period end 16 8.2:1

8.1:1

8.0:1

8.1:1

8.0:1



















Key Performance Statistics:

















Investment securities: 12

















Average coupon 3.70%

3.71%

3.72%

3.70%

3.65% Average asset yield 3.05%

2.84%

2.72%

2.66%

2.68% Average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization 2.90%

2.86%

2.82%

2.78%

2.76% Average coupon - as of period end 3.70%

3.71%

3.67%

3.70%

3.67% Average asset yield - as of period end 2.93%

2.89%

2.85%

2.84%

2.83% Average actual CPR for securities held during the period 9%

10%

12%

11%

11% Average forecasted CPR - as of period end 8%

8%

9%

9%

8% Total premium amortization, net $ (69)

$ (96)

$ (97)

$ (96)

$ (89) TBA securities - average implied asset yield 7 3.08%

2.93%

2.99%

3.08%

2.69% Combined investment and TBA securities - average asset yield, excluding "catch-up" premium

amortization 8 2.94%

2.88%

2.87%

2.86%

2.74% Cost of funds:

















Repurchase agreements - average funding cost 1.69%

1.43%

1.34%

1.15%

1.01% TBA securities - average implied funding cost 6 1.49%

1.23%

1.12%

0.88%

0.58% Interest rate swaps - average cost of funds 10 0.06%

0.13%

0.18%

0.24%

0.34% Average total cost of funds, inclusive of TBAs and interest rate swap periodic costs 8 1.68%

1.52%

1.46%

1.31%

1.23% Repurchase agreements - average funding cost as of period end 1.82%

1.57%

1.36%

1.27%

1.05% Interest rate swaps - average net pay/(receive) rate as of period end 17 (0.08)%

0.30%

0.35%

0.41%

0.46% Net interest margin:

















Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest margin 1.38%

1.35%

1.34%

1.46%

1.44% Combined investment and TBA securities average net interest margin, excluding "catch-up"

premium amortization 1.26%

1.36%

1.41%

1.55%

1.51% Expenses % of average stockholders' equity - annualized 2 0.84%

0.96%

0.89%

0.85%

0.98% Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity - unannualized 18 (2.6)%

2.3%

5.6%

2.5%

1.8%

Tangible net book value per common share excludes preferred stock liquidation preference and goodwill and other intangible assets, net. During Q1 2018, the Company adopted new accounting guidance on revenue recognition, which resulted in reclassification of expense reimbursements from MTGE Investment Corp. from an operating expense offset to management fee income. Net income was not impacted. Prior periods have been revised accordingly, as applicable. Table includes non-GAAP financial measures and/or amounts derived from non-GAAP measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Amount reported in gain (loss) on derivatives instruments and other securities, net in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations. Dollar roll income represents the price differential, or "price drop," between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. Amount is net of TBAs used for hedging purposes. Amount excludes TBA mark-to-market adjustments. The implied funding cost of TBA dollar roll transactions is determined using the "price drop" (Note 5) and market based assumptions regarding the "cheapest-to-deliver" collateral that can be delivered to satisfy the TBA contract, such as the anticipated collateral's weighted average coupon, weighted average maturity and projected 1-month CPR. The average implied funding cost for all TBA transactions is weighted based on the Company's daily average TBA balance outstanding for the period. The average implied asset yield for TBA dollar roll transactions is extrapolated by adding the average TBA implied funding cost (Note 6) to the net dollar roll yield. The net dollar roll yield is calculated by dividing dollar roll income (Note 5) by the average TBA cost basis outstanding for the period. Amount calculated on a weighted average basis based on average balances outstanding during the period and their respective asset yield/funding cost. Represents periodic interest costs/income on the Company's interest rate swap portfolio. Amount excludes interest rate swap termination fees and mark-to-market adjustments. Interest rate swap cost of funds represents interest rate swap periodic costs measured as a percent of total mortgage funding (Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and TBA securities). "Catch-up" premium amortization cost/benefit is reported in interest income on the accompanying consolidated statements of operations Investment securities include Agency MBS, CRT and non-Agency securities. Amounts exclude TBA securities. Average repurchase agreements and other debt includes Agency repo and debt of consolidated VIE's. Amount excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Average stockholders' equity calculated as the average month-ended stockholders' equity during the quarter. Average tangible net book value "at risk" leverage during the period was calculated by dividing the sum of the daily weighted average Agency repurchase agreements, other debt and net TBA position (at cost) outstanding for the period by the sum of average stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude investments in REIT equity securities and goodwill and other intangible assets. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of period end was calculated by dividing the sum of the amount outstanding under Agency repurchase agreements, other debt, net TBA position (at cost) and net receivable / payable for unsettled investment securities outstanding by the sum of total stockholders' equity adjusted to exclude investments in REIT equity securities and goodwill and other intangible assets at period end. Leverage excludes U.S. Treasury repurchase agreements. Includes forward starting swaps not yet in effect as of reported period-end. Economic return (loss) on tangible common equity represents the sum of the change in tangible net book value per common share and dividends declared on common stock during the period over the beginning tangible net book value per common share.

*Except as noted below, average numbers for each period are weighted based on days on the Company's books and records. All percentages are annualized, unless otherwise noted.Numbers in financial tables may not total due to rounding.

STOCKHOLDER CALL

AGNC invites stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts to attend the AGNC stockholder call on April 26, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. Interested persons who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free live webcast at www.AGNC.com . Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call.



A slide presentation will accompany the call and will be available at www.AGNC.com . Select the Q1 2018 Earnings Presentation link to download and print the presentation in advance of the stockholder call.



An archived audio of the stockholder call combined with the slide presentation will be available on the AGNC website after the call on April 26, 2018. In addition, there will be a phone recording available one hour after the live call on April 26, 2018 through May 10, 2018. Those who are interested in hearing the recording of the presentation, can access it by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international), passcode 10118544.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in the yield curve, changes in prepayment rates, the availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of the Company's assets, general economic conditions, market conditions, conditions in the market for Agency securities, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are included in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt or new information, or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company's results of operations discussed in this release include certain non-GAAP financial information, including "net spread and dollar roll income," "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization," "economic interest income" and "economic interest expense" (both components of "net spread and dollar roll income"), "estimated taxable income" and the related per common share measures and certain financial metrics derived from such non-GAAP information, such as "cost of funds" and "net interest margin."



"Net spread and dollar roll income" is measured as (i) net interest income (GAAP measure) adjusted to include TBA dollar roll income, interest rate swap periodic costs and dividend income from REIT equity securities (referred to as "adjusted net interest and dollar roll income"), plus (ii) management fee income (GAAP measure) and less (iii) total operating expense (GAAP measure). "Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization," further excludes retrospective "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost or benefit due to changes in projected CPR estimates. Related amounts available to common stockholders exclude non-recurring issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock.



By providing users of the Company's financial information with such measures in addition to the related GAAP measures, the Company believes users will have greater transparency into the information used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The Company also believes that it is important for users of its financial information to consider information related to the Company's current financial performance without the effects of certain transactions that are not necessarily indicative of its current investment portfolio performance and operations.



Specifically, in the case of "adjusted net interest and dollar roll income," the Company believes the inclusion of TBA dollar roll income is meaningful as TBAs, which are accounted for under GAAP as derivative instruments with gains and losses recognized in other gain (loss) in the Company's statement of operations, are economically equivalent to holding and financing generic Agency MBS using short-term repurchase agreements. Similarly, the Company believes that the inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlements in such measure, which are recognized under GAAP in other gain (loss), is meaningful as interest rate swaps are the primary instrument the Company uses to economically hedge against fluctuations in the Company's borrowing costs and inclusion of periodic interest rate swap settlement costs is more indicative of the Company's total cost of funds than interest expense alone. In the case of "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization," the Company believes the exclusion of "catch-up" adjustments to premium amortization cost or benefit is meaningful as it excludes the cumulative effect from prior reporting periods due to current changes in future prepayment expectations and, therefore, exclusion of such cost or benefit is more indicative of the current earnings potential of the Company's investment portfolio. The Company also believes the exclusion of issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock reported as a reduction to net income available to common stockholders under GAAP is meaningful as they represent non-recurring costs associated capital transactions and are not representative of ongoing costs. In the case of estimated taxable income, the Company believes it is meaningful information as it is directly related to the amount of dividends the Company is required to distribute in order to maintain its REIT qualification status.



However, because such measures are incomplete measures of the Company's financial performance and involve differences from results computed in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered as supplementary to, and not as a substitute for, results computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, estimated taxable income can include certain information that is subject to potential adjustments up to the time of filing the Company's income tax returns, which occurs after the end of its fiscal year.



A reconciliation of GAAP net interest income to non-GAAP "net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization" and a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP "estimated taxable income" is included in this release.

