AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share for April 2018

BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock for April 2018. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2018 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2018, with an ex-dividend date of April 27, 2018.

AGNC's March 31, 2018 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's first quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for April 25, 2018.