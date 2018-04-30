Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2018, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2018, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below: