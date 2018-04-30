Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

13:51 ET

TORONTO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2018, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 12, 2018, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Dr. Leanne M. Baker

141,363,300

21,019,714

162,383,014

87.06%

12.94%

Sean Boyd

161,226,873

1,156,141

162,383,014

99.29%

0.71%

Martine A. Celej

130,420,703

31,962,311

162,383,014

80.32%

19.68%

Robert J. Gemmell

131,337,442

31,045,572

162,383,014

80.88%

19.12%

Mel Leiderman

143,842,207

18,540,807

162,383,014

88.58%

11.42%

Deborah McCombe

148,515,590

13,867,424

162,383,014

91.46%

8.54%

James D. Nasso

142,472,735

19,910,279

162,383,014

87.74%

12.26%

Dr. Sean Riley

148,528,951

13,854,063

162,383,014

91.47%

8.53%

J. Merfyn Roberts

130,397,670

31,985,344

162,383,014

80.30%

19.70%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

144,976,469

17,406,545

162,383,014

89.28%

10.72%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its eight mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. The Company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

