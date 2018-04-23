Agree Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Invested $102.7 million in 39 retail net lease properties

in 39 retail net lease properties Completed four development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects

Increased rental revenue 27.8% to $31.0 million

Net Income per share attributable to the Company decreased 4.7% to $0.53

Net Income attributable to the Company increased 12.9% to $16.5 million

Increased Funds from Operations ("FFO") per share 9.3% to $0.71

Increased FFO 29.3% to $22.0 million

Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 7.8% to $0.70

Increased AFFO 27.7% to $21.8 million

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.520 per share, a 5.1% increase over the dividend per share declared in the first quarter of 2017

per share, a 5.1% increase over the dividend per share declared in the first quarter of 2017 Completed a follow-on public offering of approximately 3.5 million common shares through a forward sale agreement that is anticipated to raise net proceeds of $162.9 million

Balance sheet strategically positioned at 4.8 times net debt to recurring EBITDA

Financial Results

Total Rental Revenue

Total rental revenue, which includes minimum rents and percentage rents, for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 27.8% to $31.0 million, compared to total rental revenue of $24.2 million for the comparable period in 2017.

Net Income

Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 12.9% to $16.5 million, compared to $14.6 million for the comparable period in 2017. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018 decreased 4.7% to $0.53, compared to $0.56 per share for the comparable period in 2017.

Funds from Operations

FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 29.3% to $22.0 million, compared to FFO of $17.0 million for the comparable period in 2017. FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 9.3% to $0.71, compared to FFO per share of $0.65 for the comparable period in 2017.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 27.7% to $21.8 million, compared to AFFO of $17.1 million for the comparable period in 2017. AFFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 7.8% to $0.70, compared to AFFO per share of $0.65 for the comparable period in 2017.

Dividend

The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.520 per share on April 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2018, a 5.1% increase over the $0.495 quarterly dividend declared in the first quarter of 2017. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 73.7% of FFO per share and 74.5% of AFFO per share, respectively.

CEO Comments

"We are extremely pleased with our strong start to the year," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "Our robust pipeline and fortified balance sheet have our Company well-positioned for continued execution of our operating strategy. We maintain our stringent focus on high-quality real estate leased to industry-leading retailers that employ an omni-channel strategy and offer a compelling customer experience."

Portfolio Update

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 463 properties located in 43 states and totaled 8.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 7.2% of annualized base rents.

The portfolio was approximately 99.7% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.3 years, and generated approximately 45.6% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.

The following table provides a summary of the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2018:

Property Type Number of Properties

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized

Base Rent

Percent

Investment

Grade(2)

Weighted

Average

Lease Term



















Retail Net Lease 420

$114,752

91.4%

42.5%

10.2 yrs Retail Net Lease Ground Leases 40

9,014

7.2%

88.5%

11.9 yrs Total Retail Net Lease 460

$123,766

98.6%

45.9%

10.3 yrs Total Portfolio 463

$125,513

100.0%

45.6%

10.3 yrs



Annualized base rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Represents annualized straight-line rent as of March 31, 2018. (2) Reflects tenants, or parent entities thereof, with investment grade credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings, Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings or the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Acquisitions

Total acquisition volume for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $98.6 million and included 30 assets net leased to notable retailers operating in the off-price retail, convenience store, auto parts, tire and auto service, grocery, and crafts and novelties sectors. The properties are located in 15 states and leased to tenants operating in 12 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.2% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 13.6 years.

Dispositions

During the first quarter, the Company sold five properties for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.4%. In addition, a tenant exercised their option to purchase a property which had previously been ground leased from the Company. The option to purchase was exercised during the quarter at a predetermined contractual price of $3.9 million.

Development and Partner Capital Solutions

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company completed four previously announced development and PCS projects including the Company's first two developments with Mister Car Wash, a Burger King development in North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Art Van Furniture's flagship store in Canton, Michigan. The four projects are subject to 20-year net leases and had total aggregate costs of approximately $26.7 million.

The Company commenced two new development and PCS projects during the first quarter, with total anticipated costs of approximately $9.1 million. The projects consist of the Company's first PCS project with ALDI in Chickasha, Oklahoma and the Company's first development with Burlington Coat Factory in Nampa, Idaho.

Construction continued during the first quarter on three projects with total anticipated costs of approximately $15.0 million. The projects include the Company's third project with Camping World in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the Company's third and fourth developments with Mister Car Wash in Orlando and Tavares, Florida.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company had nine development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $50.8 million and include the following completed or commenced projects:

Tenant

Location

Lease

Structure

Lease

Term

Actual or

Anticipated Rent

Commencement

Status





















Mister Car Wash

Urbandale, IA

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2018

Completed Mister Car Wash

Bernalillo, NM

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2018

Completed Burger King(1)

North Ridgeville, OH

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2018

Completed Art Van Furniture

Canton, MI

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q1 2018

Completed Camping World

Grand Rapids, MI

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q2 2018

Under Construction Mister Car Wash

Orlando, FL

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q3 2018

Under Construction Mister Car Wash

Tavares, FL

Build-to-Suit

20 years

Q3 2018

Under Construction ALDI

Chickasha, OK

Build-to-Suit

10 years

Q3 2018

Under Construction Burlington Coat Factory

Nampa, ID

Build-to-Suit

15 years

Q3 2018

Under Construction





















(1) Franchise restaurant operated by TOMS King, LLC.













Leasing Activity and Expirations

During the first quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 148,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.

At quarter end, the Company's 2018 lease maturities represented 0.6% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2018, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:

Year Leases

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of

Annualized

Base Rent

Gross

Leasable Area

Percent of Gross

Leasable Area



















2018 6

694

0.6%

192

2.2% 2019 13

2,941

2.3%

191

2.1% 2020 18

3,206

2.6%

237

2.7% 2021 27

5,456

4.3%

330

3.7% 2022 22

4,030

3.2%

363

4.1% 2023 42

7,425

5.9%

714

8.0% 2024 39

11,153

8.9%

1,074

12.1% 2025 40

9,237

7.4%

649

7.3% 2026 52

8,004

6.4%

748

8.4% 2027 41

10,043

8.0%

679

7.6% Thereafter 227

63,324

50.4%

3,715

41.8% Total Portfolio 527

$125,513

100.0%

8,892

100.0%



Annualized base rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Represents annualized straight-line rent as of March 31, 2018.

Top Tenants

The Company added Belle Tire, a leading regional tire and auto service retailer, to its top tenants in the first quarter of 2018. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2018:

Tenant

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Walgreens

$9,572

7.6% Walmart

4,224

3.4% LA Fitness

4,224

3.4% TJX Companies

4,217

3.4% Lowe's

4,215

3.4% CVS

3,251

2.6% Mister Car Wash

3,136

2.5% Wawa

2,664

2.1% Hobby Lobby

2,589

2.1% Dollar General

2,589

2.1% Smart & Final

2,475

2.0% AMC

2,388

1.9% AutoZone

2,308

1.8% PetSmart

2,234

1.8% Tractor Supply

2,179

1.7% Michaels

2,072

1.7% Dave & Buster's

2,058

1.6% Academy Sports

1,982

1.6% Belle Tire

1,941

1.5% Dollar Tree

1,939

1.5% Other(2)

63,256

50.3% Total Portfolio

$125,513

100.0%



Annualized base rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Represents annualized straight-line rent as of March 31, 2018. (2) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of annualized base rent.

Retail Sectors

The following table presents annualized base rents for the Company's top retail sectors that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2018:

Sector

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Pharmacy

$14,574

11.6% Tire and Auto Service

9,668

7.7% Grocery Stores

9,656

7.7% Off-Price Retail

6,970

5.6% Health and Fitness

6,938

5.5% Restaurants - Quick Service

6,633

5.3% Home Improvement

5,800

4.6% Convenience Stores

5,601

4.5% Crafts and Novelties

4,952

3.9% Auto Parts

4,852

3.9% Specialty Retail

4,261

3.4% General Merchandise

4,254

3.4% Theaters

3,786

3.0% Warehouse Clubs

3,749

3.0% Health Services

3,412

2.7% Farm and Rural Supply

3,361

2.7% Dollar Stores

3,318

2.6% Home Furnishings

3,248

2.6% Sporting Goods

3,171

2.5% Other(2)

17,309

13.8% Total Portfolio

$125,513

100.0%



Annualized base rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Represents annualized straight-line rent as of March 31, 2018. (2) Includes sectors generating less than 2.5% of annualized base rent.

Geographic Diversification

The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2018:

State

Annualized

Base Rent(1)

Percent of Annualized

Base Rent









Michigan

$15,834

12.6% Texas

9,933

7.9% Florida

8,934

7.1% Illinois

8,105

6.5% Ohio

7,120

5.7% Missouri

4,713

3.8% Pennsylvania

4,646

3.7% New Jersey

4,352

3.5% Louisiana

4,052

3.2% California

3,697

2.9% Mississippi

3,696

2.9% Georgia

3,651

2.9% Kentucky

3,640

2.9% Wisconsin

3,173

2.5% Other(2)

39,967

31.9% Total Portfolio

$125,513

100.0%



Annualized base rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. (1) Represents annualized straight-line rent as of March 31, 2018. (2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of annualized base rent.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

Capital Markets

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of 3,450,000 shares of common stock in connection with a forward sale agreement. Upon settlement, the offering, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, is anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $162.9 million after deducting fees and expenses. The net proceeds will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

The Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser. Selling common stock through the forward sale agreement enabled the Company to set the price of such shares upon pricing the offering (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of such shares and the receipt of the net proceeds by the Company.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.8 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.2 times. The Company's total debt to total enterprise value was 27.0%. Total enterprise value is calculated as the sum of total debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of operating partnership units into common stock.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 30.9 million. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 30.8 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 31.2 million. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 31.1 million.

The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, Agree Limited Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of March 31, 2018, there were 347,619 operating partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 98.9% interest in the operating partnership.

2018 Investment Guidance

The Company's outlook for acquisition volume in 2018, which assumes continued growth in economic activity, moderate interest rate growth, positive business trends and other significant assumptions, remains between $250 million and $300 million of high-quality retail net lease properties. The Company's disposition guidance for 2018 remains between $25 million and $50 million.

Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets: (Unaudited)



Real Estate Investments:





Land $ 426,937

$ 405,457 Buildings 922,433

868,396 Accumulated depreciation (89,503)

(85,239) Property under development 11,702

25,402 Net real estate investments 1,271,569

1,214,016 Real estate held for sale, net 7,696

2,420 Cash and cash equivalents 2,230

50,807 Cash held in escrows 8,874

7,975 Accounts receivable - tenants, net of allowance of $278 and $296 for possible losses at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 17,947

15,477 Credit facility finance costs, net of accumulated amortization of $509 and $433 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,073

1,174 Leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $739 and $814 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,551

1,583 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $47,000 and $41,390 at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 208,663

195,158 Interest rate swaps 3,270

1,592 Other assets, net 4,374

4,432 Total Assets $ 1,527,247

$ 1,494,634







Liabilities:





Mortgage notes payable, net $ 62,724

$ 88,270 Unsecured term loans, net 158,037

158,171 Senior unsecured notes, net 259,146

259,122 Unsecured revolving credit facility 76,000

14,000 Dividends and distributions payable 16,318

16,303 Deferred revenue 1,710

1,837 Accrued interest payable 2,726

3,412 Accounts payable and accrued expenses:





Capital expenditures 13

354 Operating 9,615

10,811 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $13,175 and $11,357 at

March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 27,523

30,350 Interest rate swaps -

242 Deferred income taxes 475

475 Tenant deposits 97

97 Total Liabilities $ 614,384

$ 583,444







Equity:





Common stock, $.0001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 31,033,259 and 31,004,900 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017, respectively $ 3

$ 3 Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized





Series A junior participating preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 200,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding -

- Additional paid-in capital 935,481

936,046 Dividends in excess of net income (28,449)

(28,763) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,274

1,375 Equity - Agree Realty Corporation $ 910,309

$ 908,661 Non-controlling interest 2,554

2,529 Total Equity $ 912,863

$ 911,190 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,527,247

$ 1,494,634









Agree Realty Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands, except share and per share-data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues





Minimum rents $ 30,743

$ 24,014 Percentage rents 216

212 Operating cost reimbursement 3,564

2,344 Other 46

(10) Total Revenues $ 34,569

$ 26,560







Operating Expenses





Real estate taxes $ 2,377

$ 1,808 Property operating expenses 1,516

797 Land lease expense 163

163 General and administrative 2,862

2,481 Depreciation and amortization 10,004

7,025 Total Operating Expenses $ 16,922

$ 12,274







Income from Operations $ 17,647

$ 14,286







Other (Expense) Income





Interest expense, net $ (5,465)

$ (4,138) Gain on sale of assets, net 4,598

4,742 Income tax expense (50)

(122) Other expense (94)

-







Net Income $ 16,636

$ 14,768







Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 185

193







Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 16,451

$ 14,575







Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation





Basic $ 0.53

$ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.53

$ 0.56















Other Comprehensive Income





Net Income $ 16,636

$ 14,768 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Change in Fair Value of Interest

Rate Swaps 1,920

741 Total Comprehensive Income 18,556

15,509 Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (206)

(203) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation $ 18,350

$ 15,306







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 30,801,471

25,953,097 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 30,851,058

26,009,120









Agree Realty Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Adjusted FFO

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended

March 31,



2018

2017











Net Income $ 16,636

$ 14,768

Depreciation of real estate assets 5,654

4,484

Amortization of leasing costs 44

42

Amortization of lease intangibles 4,284

2,474

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (4,598)

(4,742)

Funds from Operations $ 22,020

$ 17,026

Straight-line accrued rent (1,113)

(808)

Stock based compensation expense 692

683

Amortization of financing costs 166

142

Non-real estate depreciation 22

25

Adjusted Funds from Operations $ 21,787

$ 17,068











Funds from Operations per common share - Basic $ 0.71

$ 0.65

Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.65











Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.65

Adjusted Funds from Operations per common share - Diluted $ 0.70

$ 0.65











Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic 31,149,090

26,300,716

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted 31,198,677

26,356,739





















Supplemental Information:







Scheduled principal repayments $ 820

$ 769

Capitalized interest 144

67

Capitalized building improvements 34

15













Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Funds from Operations ("FFO")

The Company considers the non-GAAP measures of FFO and FFO per share/unit to be key supplemental measures of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations.



The White Paper on FFO approved by NAREIT in April 2002, as revised in 2011, defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization and impairment writedowns, and after comparable adjustments for the Company's portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures. The Company computes FFO consistent with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than the Company.



The Company believes that excluding the effect of extraordinary items, real estate-related depreciation and amortization and impairments, which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance, can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs, even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders. However, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs.



FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. FFO is not a measurement of the Company's liquidity, nor is FFO indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. These measurements do not reflect cash expenditures for long-term assets and other items that have been and will be incurred. FFO may include funds that may not be available for management's discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, and other commitments and uncertainties. To compensate for this, management considers the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or the evaluation of the Company's operating performance.



Adjusted Funds from Operations

The Company presents adjusted FFO (including adjusted FFO per share/unit), which adjusts for certain additional items including straight-line accrued rent, deferred revenue recognition, stock based compensation expense, non-real estate depreciation and debt extinguishment costs and certain other items. The Company excludes these items as it believes it allows for meaningful comparisons with other REITs and between periods and is more indicative of the ongoing performance of its assets. As with FFO, the Company's calculation of adjusted FFO may be different from similar adjusted measures calculated by other REITs.

Agree Realty Corporation Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA ($ in thousands, except share and per-share data) (Unaudited)













Three months ended

March 31,





2018







Net Income



$ 16,636 Interest expense, net



5,465 Income tax expense



50 Depreciation of real estate assets



5,654 Amortization of leasing costs



44 Amortization of lease intangibles



4,284 Non-real estate depreciation



22 EBITDA



$ 32,155







Run-Rate Impact of Investment and Disposition Activity



$ 647 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net



(4,598) Other expense



94 Recurring EBITDA



$ 28,298







Annualized Recurring EBITDA



$ 113,192







Total Debt



$ 558,579 Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows



(11,104) Net Debt



$ 547,475







Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA



4.8x

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Recurring EBITDA

The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of recurring EBITDA to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers recurring EBITDA a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it represents the Company's earnings run rate for the period presented and because it is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors. Our recurring EBITDA may not be comparable to recurring EBITDA reported by other companies that have a different interpretation of the definition of recurring EBITDA. Our ratio of net debt to recurring EBITDA, which is used by the Company as a measure of leverage, is calculated by taking recurring EBITDA and dividing it by our net debt per the consolidated balance sheet.



Any differences are a result of rounding.

