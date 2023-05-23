Agricultural Biologicals Market size to grow by USD 10,457.38 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural biologicals market size is set to grow by USD 10,457.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.24%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU are some of the major market participants. The increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture and growing organic food products market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as follows:

Type

Biopesticides



Biofertilizers



Biostimulants

Application

Cereals And Grains



Fruits And Vegetables



Oilseeds And Pulses



Other Crops

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the biopesticides segment is significant during the forecast period. Biopesticides are pesticides made from natural substances such as plants, bacteria, fungi, and specific minerals. Their level of toxicity is lower compared to that of traditional pesticides. Canola oil and baking soda are two examples of such efficient biopesticides. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the agricultural biologicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU.

Vendor Offerings

Agrinos AS - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as iNvigorate.

Andermatt Group AG - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as AlgoVital Plus and T-Gro.

BASF SE - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as Nemasys C.

Market trends such as increased awareness and product knowledge of biostimulants are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of agricultural biologicals may threaten the growth of the market.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture is a significant driving factor for market growth.

The growing need for sustainable agricultural techniques leads to the adoption of bio-based products by farmers.

Globally, there are various initiatives to encourage the use of bio-based products in agriculture. International organizations, which include the Food and Agriculture Organization, frequently fund these programs.

Additionally, governments in various countries give farmers discounts on bio-based products and they are involved in quality control and make sure that agricultural producers receive high-quality bio-based products.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing product launches is an emerging trend in the agricultural biologicals market growth.

Farmers are growingly in need of agricultural biologicals, particularly biopesticides, and biostimulants, to reduce crop damage from pest infestations and boost crop production.

In addition, the shrinkage of arable land in many nations, particularly in APAC and North America , has an impact on the demand for biopesticides.

, has an impact on the demand for biopesticides. These factors have pushed numerous vendors to diversify their product offerings by releasing new agricultural biological variants.

Vendors benefit from product launches by growing their clientele and market share in the global market.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

Vendors make significant investments in new classes for the development of synthetic pesticides and herbicides that are better suited for the growth of plants.

The majority of contemporary herbicides are designed to break down quickly after application.

Crops such as cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses are among the various types of crops that receive applications of synthetic pesticides and herbicides.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural biologicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural biologicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural biologicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural biologicals market vendors

Agricultural Biologicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,457.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

