Agriculture and Nutrition Opportunity Engine Series-Opportunities in the Global Protein Ingredients Market, Forecast to 2022

The growing demand for protein-based diet among sport professional and increasing awareness for health & wellness among elder and younger population have led to advancements in extraction technologies by ingredient manufacturers and constant innovations with novel ingredients in plant-based and animal-based protein ingredients.These factors will stimulate the growth of global protein ingredients market.



Global market Overview: The total global protein ingredients market was valued at $36,126.0 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $51,040.3 million by 2022 due to demand from both plant-based and animal-based protein ingredients. Global animal protein ingredients market contributed to 75.8% and plant protein ingredients market to 24.2% of the total global protein ingredients market in 2017 in terms of revenue. Preference toward plant-based ingredients is on the rise with increasing awareness on the nutritional benefits and some population opting out to be vegan.



Regional Landscape: Of the total global protein ingredients market, North America contributed to 36.3%, Europe to 32.7%, APAC to 23%, and RoW to 8% by revenue in 2017. The APAC market for protein ingredients is expected to increase by 5% in the next 5 years. In this edition of the Agriculture & Nutrition Opportunity Engine Series, global growth opportunities in protein ingredients market are explored in detail with emphasis on key growth factors across animal-based and plant-based ingredients market and technology and product innovations across different product types.



Research Scope

This research covers the global protein ingredients market.Regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW The study is segmented into animal proteins and plant proteins, based on the source.



Animal proteins include egg protein, gelatin, and dairy proteins (whey, casein & caseinates, and milk protein concentrate).Plant proteins include soy protein, wheat gluten, pea protein, rice & canola protein, and algae protein.



Application scope includes food and beverage, medical nutrition, dairy nutrition, sports nutrition and cosmetic ingredients.



Key Issues Addressed

• What does the future of protein ingredients look like, and what key challenges will impact the market in future?

• How do macroeconomic factors determine the necessity for advancements in technology and new product innovations and how do they impact the final consumer?

• What are the most important product innovations and enabling technologies across animal- and plant-based protein ingredient segments that will see the greatest growth, and how are these likely to change in future?

• What are the primary consumer factors that will contribute to the overall growth and growth mix in the ingredients market for food and beverages?



