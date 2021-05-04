Agroforestry Group & Plantations International Separation Completed

HONG KONG, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group has today announced that their rebranding has been fully completed with the name change of Plantations International Agarwood to AFG Agarwood. All clients with Agarwood and Durian products existing within Malaysia now fully fall under Agroforestry Group. Both products have also been rebranded with different logos to represent the new Agroforestry Group identity.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD stated, "I would like to highlight that operationally there has been no impact with all our offices, banking, regulatory approvals and plantations remaining in place. More importantly, all existing client Sales and Management contracts remain unchanged and are not affected in any way."

PI Agarwood has been fully rebranded with a new logo to AFG Agarwood. Durian Harvests along with Plantations Partners Group have also been completely rebranded with a new logo to further highlight that the companies are no longer associated with Plantations International.

Mr. Paul Martin noted that clients and the public should contact Agroforestry Group immediately if they are contacted by any other company claiming to be representing Agarwood or Durian in Malaysia under the brands PIA Agarwood or Durian Harvests.

He added, "All existing assets within Malaysia are under Agroforestry Group and any misrepresentation would be fraudulent in nature and a risk to all."

Agroforestry Group confirmed that any fraudulent misrepresentations of its products and content would be brought to the attention of the corporate regulatory and enforcement body within Malaysia, the Companies Commission of Malaysia known as the Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM).

Agroforestry Group (AFG)

Agroforestry Group (AFG) is involved in projects that aim to make a difference. We offer agricultural and forestry related services to clients ranging from consulting, project management and implementation to sales and marketing. We specifically cater towards projects that aim to meet the needs of our ever expanding population whilst optimizing the limited natural resources the world has.

Agriculture and forestry are relatively new asset classes that have risen in prominence over the past decade with the proliferation of green, sustainable, impact and ESG investment concepts. The unfortunate reality of the COVID-19 pandemic has simply amplified the importance of the sector even further.

