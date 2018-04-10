AGS Appoints Mike McKiski to Vice President of Sales

"As demand for our consistently high-performing slot products continues to grow, we've strategically developed a best-in-breed sales management team to capitalize on our opportunities," said Robert Perry, Senior Vice President of Sales for AGS. "Recruiting Mike to lead our current team of account executives in the West will help elevate our revenue potential and heighten our strong customer-centric culture as we continue to expand. Between his proven track record as a sales leader and his natural ability to develop new market opportunities, we're confident Mike will add tremendous value to AGS."

"Joining AGS is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said McKiski. "I've watched the Company's impressive growth over the past 18 months – including successfully going public earlier this year – and I have been eager to join Team AGS. I'm excited to work for a company that has been named one of 2017's 'Best and Brightest' places to work, earning this honor through a deliberate focus on customer service, employees, and culture. I'm confident that our current product momentum in the marketplace, along with the upcoming library of additional game themes, progressive solutions, and cabinets, will help continue the AGS growth story within both the Corporate and Tribal Gaming markets."

In his new role, McKiski will focus on bolstering the Company's slot sales strategy to increase revenue growth throughout the Western states including California, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington, to name a few, as well as key corporate accounts within those states. Prior to joining AGS, McKiski was the Vice President of Sales for Western U.S. at Interblock. Before joining Interblock, he served as Director of Sales and Commercial Operations at Scientific Games Interactive. McKiski holds a B.A. from UNLV, where he was a four-year letter winner as an offensive lineman for the Rebels, and he will complete his MBA from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of business this Fall.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

