Ah-So Hand-Crafted Rosé Receives a Warm Welcome as it Becomes the Wine Industry's First Spanish Canned Wine

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine industry is abuzz with the upcoming release of Ah-So Rosé. The winery is the first to can a 100% estate grown wine from Spain. Using traditional farming techniques, careful harvesting by hand and exclusively using free-run juicing the production is essential to preserving the clean, delicious fruit that is grown in the vineyards. According to Carlos Lopez, Founder of Ah-So rosé, "we know that great wine starts in the vineyard, this philosophy is true no matter the package."

Ah-So Wines Ah-So Wines canned wine

An Ah-So is a funny looking wine opener with two prongs. At first glance most wouldn't think it could pull a cork from a bottle. After being shown how to use the quirky opener, people would proclaim "Ach-So" which is a German saying for "Ah, now I see."

Ah-So rosé is exclusively produced at the Lopez de LaCalle Artazu property in Navarra Spain. The winery was established nearly a quarter of a century ago when Juan Carlos Lopez de Lacalle (Carlos Lopez de Lacalle's father) found old deprived vineyards in the town of Artazu. Captivated by the vineyards and landscape he decided to purchase the few remaining blocks of ancient vineyard blocks and plant new cuttings from the old vines. The new vineyards were planted to ensure that the Lopez de Lacalle family had the raw material to produce the most outstanding rosé wines from Navarra Traditionally, Rosé wines were the most famous and acclaimed wines produced in the region.

With many canned wines failing to hit the mark on authenticity, Ah-So Wines elected to take matters into their own hands. The carefully crafted rosé is held to the same stringent quality standard that the Lopez de Lacalle family practices at their Rioja property, Bodegas Artadi and Alicante property El Seque. The vineyards are farmed with the maximum respect for the environment, never utilizing fertilizers or synthetic chemicals, practicing organic viticulture. Low yielding vines average between 15 and 45 years of age are laid in clay and limestone soil providing premium quality fruit. Every grape is hand-picked, carefully selected to ensure absolute perfection.

Gravity is gently used to extract juice using a free-run juicing method that takes up to five hours. This method is then combined with the all-natural native yeast to yield a rosé that's dry, crisp and delicious. To preserve freshness and flavor, vinification is completed in stainless-steel vats, while fermentation is spread over a time span of 18 to 20 days. To complete the process of 'Vine to Can' the Lopez de Lacalle family purchased a canning line enabling them to control the process entirely.

Ah-So rosé will be initially released in 22 states starting April of 2018. The rosé will be packaged four 250 ml (8.2 oz) cans to a box equaling one littler of rosé and have an SRP of $19.99. Ah-So Wines has been invited to participate in the Global Garnacha Summit April 24, Nantucket Food & Wine May 16-20 and Aspen Food & Wine June 15-17th.

Ah-So Wines was founded by Carlos Lopez de la Lacalle, Carrie Chiappetta and Dustin Chiappetta. More information about the company, their rosé and distributors can be found on their website, http://www.ahsowines.com/. Further information about the company and their products can be obtained by emailing info@ahsowines.com.

Media Contact

Carlos Lopez de Lacalle

Founder

786.925.9901

194000@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ah-so-hand-crafted-rose-receives-a-warm-welcome-as-it-becomes-the-wine-industrys-first-spanish-canned-wine-300636300.html

SOURCE Ah-So Wines

Related Links

http://www.ahsowines.com

