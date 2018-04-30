AHAM Announces New Volunteer Leaders

Taylor, LG's Senior Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications, who previously served as Vice Chair, succeeds Melanie Cook, Chief Operating Officer, GE Appliances, a Haier company, who will serve as Immediate Past Chair. The Board also approved First Vice Chair Pat Bassett, Vice President, Research and Development, Appliances and Cookware, Newell Brands Inc., and Second Vice Chair Tim Ferry, Group Vice President, Tools & Home Products, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions. Dochul Choi, Senior Vice President, Global Business & Technology Strategy, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. will continue as Treasurer. Officers will serve two-year terms.

"It has been a highlight of my life to serve as the Chair of AHAM during a time when we have advanced our record of achievement in advocacy and have mapped out a strategic plan for the next three years to move the industry forward." Cook said. "AHAM fills a very critical role in bringing our industry together, and I'm confident our momentum will continue under the new board leadership."

"AHAM is the home appliance industry's forum for action, where manufacturers work together to develop the technical and policy foundation that benefits their customers," Taylor said. "I look forward to working together to advance AHAM's mission as the voice of the industry."

Taylor has been active in the AHAM Major Appliance and Floor Care Divisions since 2004. He served as Chairman of the Major Appliance Division Government Relations Council from 2012-2018, and has been a member of the AHAM Board of Directors since 2009. He was named LG's Senior Vice President in Charge of U.S. External Relations in 2017, after being Vice President of Government, Industry and Public Relations for LG Electronics USA since 2000.

AHAM also announced the election of six at-large directors for three-year terms: Terry Carlson, CEO, Lasko Products; Deborah Mudway, Vice President of Marketing, HOME, Trade Marketing and Consumer Relations, Helen of Troy-Health & Home; Steve Polinski, Director, Regulatory Affairs, Miele, Inc.; Manfred Staebler, Vice President, Government Affairs, BSH Home Appliances Corporation; and Tim Ferry, Group Vice President, Tools & Home Products, Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Elected to two-year terms as voting directors were Andy Chinmulgund, CEO, Bruviti, who will serve as AHAM Supplier Division Chair and Daniel Zrubak, Vice President Canada and Country Manager, De'Longhi Canada who will chair the AHAM Canada Council.

The Board also approved new regular member division chairs, including Andrew Doberstein, General Manager, U-Line/AGA Marvel, A Division of Middleby (AHAM Major Appliance Division Chair); Jean Paul Arnaud, Senior Director, Safety, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Keurig (AHAM Portable Appliance Division Chair); and Lenore Kaplan, Head of Competitor Intelligence for The Americas, Dyson (AHAM Floor Care Division Chair). Each will also serve as ex-officio directors of AHAM.

