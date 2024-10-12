Ailux Biologics, a Division of XtalPi, Enters into a License Agreement with Janssen Biotech on Biologics AI Platform

XtalFold™ utilizes sequence information alone to model the interaction between biomolecules, which forms the foundation of biotherapeutics like monoclonal antibodies. In rigorous benchmark studies, XtalFold™ achieved state-of-the-art performance in terms of overall success rate and the quality of hard-to-model regions like the antibody-antigen interface. Since its launch one year ago, XtalFold™ has been fully validated in more than 30 partner and internal programs, delivering highly impactful results in a variety of use cases, including antigen design, epitope identification, affinity maturation, pH-sensitivity engineering, and bispecifics design.

Yi (Alex) Li, VP of XtalPi and Head of Ailux Biologics, said: "Biologics are intricate machines that operate in three-dimensional space. XtalFold™ enables the visualization and design of biologics in 3D space in real time, which could take months using currently available experimental approaches. We are excited to share with Janssen this foundational technology, which has already proven transformative in-house."

XtalPi ("QuantumPharm Inc.", stock code: 2228.HK) is a quantum physics-based, AI-powered, and robotics-driven, innovative R&D platform company. Established in 2015 by three postdoctoral physicists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the company is dedicated to driving intelligent and digital transformation in the life sciences and materials sciences sectors. XtalPi combines quantum physics, AI, cloud computing, and large-scale robotics to provide R&D solutions and services for biomedicine, chemical, renewable energy and advanced materials industries globally.

Ailux Biologics is a division of XtalPi dedicated to the innovation in large molecule drug discovery. With a team of around 100 experts, Ailux has established a state-of-the-art biologics discovery lab, a proprietary database purpose-built for AI (AtlaX™) and a trio of AI platforms, including a structure modeling suite (XtalFold™), a generative large language model for proteins (XenProT™) and a predictive AI suite for biologics (Xentient™). Ailux partners with pharma and biotech companies to accelerate their biologics programs with AI-powered, lab-validated solutions. To learn more, visit https://ailuxbio.com/ and follow @Ailux Biologics on Linkedin.

