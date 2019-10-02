Aimia sets date for requisitioned shareholders' meeting

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Loyalty and travel-focused consolidator Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on January 24, 2020.

The Meeting was requisitioned by a group of shareholders led by Charles Frischer, holding not less than 5% of the company's issued and outstanding common shares. The requisitioning shareholders are asking Aimia shareholders to vote to remove four current directors and to replace them with four nominees of the requisitioning shareholders.

Aimia's board of directors has fixed December 23, 2019, as the record date to determine which shareholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders will receive detailed information about the matters to be presented at the Meeting and how to vote in a management information circular in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders should read the information carefully before deciding how to vote. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any voting action at this time.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a loyalty and travel consolidator focused on growing earnings through its existing investments and the targeted deployment of capital in loyalty solutions and other sub-sectors of the rapidly-expanding loyalty and travel markets.

Its investments in travel loyalty include the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

Aimia also operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

