Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film "PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR" Creating Over 30 Million Consumer Impressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5

Extended Stay America's Pawsome Pup Pet Photo Contest

Extended Stay America, the largest owner-operator extended stay hotel chain nationwide, will create a multi-faceted campaign promoting their PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR Pawsome Pup Pet Photo Contest kicking off on May 4th. Extended Stay America is the perfect partner for Air Bud Entertainment since the hotel allows guests to bring their pets with them on vacation. The grand prize winner of the photo contest will win a walk-on role in the next ABE movie, and the remaining 25 first prize winners will receive free hotel stays. Extended Stay America will host the contest on www.ESA.com and promote it through front desk displays and posters in all 600+ hotels, email blasts to 2 million active members of the Extended Perks rewards program, social media and PR. Extended Stay America will also sponsor the movie screening near their headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. The screening will be attended by Kaitlyn Maher, the voice behind PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR's beloved main character 'Tiny', along with some furry friends as the event will include on-site pet adoptions.

VCA Hospitals Healthy Pup Star Photo Contest

VCA Animal Hospitals, the largest family of animal care providers nationwide, operating over 750 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada, will host a Healthy Pup Star photo contest with a grand prize of a week vacation in any Extended Stay America hotel nationwide with or without the family pet. The contest will be promoted on counter cards and posters in hospitals; email blasts to their 1 million + pet parents; PR; and the movie trailer, a custom contest video, and a PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR PSA for VCA Charities video on TV's in waiting rooms, social media and hospital websites. VCA will also sponsor the movie screening near their headquarters in Los Angeles.

Dogsters Ice Cream Style Treats for Dogs Free Travel Dog Bowl Offer

J&J Snack Foods Corp.'s Dogsters Ice Cream Style Treats for Dogs will offer a free, collapsible travel dog bowl with Dogsters and PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR branding. Prominent exposure on the front and back panels of approximately 1 million boxes in addition to freezer clings in grocery stores nationwide will promote the offer, in addition to social media and newsletters.

Braum's Kids Meal

Braum's, the high quality, family owned restaurant/grocery store chain, is creating a PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR Kids' Meal program including character-based toys in 240,000 themed Kids' Meal bags and danglers above cash registers in over 250 restaurants/groceries.

Old Mother Hubbard Natural Dog Treats

Old Mother Hubbard is integrating PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR into various marketing materials including stickers on Classic Biscuit bags, shelf talkers, shippers at prominent pet specialty retailers nationwide, social media and newsletters, PR, and exposure at their booth at SuperZoo, the national show for pet retailers.

Official Film Synopsis

The PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR global adventure reunites the film's live-action cast including Makenzie Moss (Steve Jobs) as Tiny's owner, Lou; David Deluise (The Wizards of Waverly Place) as her father, Denisse Ojeda as the family's loyal nanny Ida; Reggie De Leon (Disney's stage version of Aladdin) as her manager Shep; and features the return of Jed Rees (Deadpool) as the delightfully bad Roland.

A tail-waggin selection of talent returns to provide voices for the film's canine stars, including top music icon Ziggy Marley (as Dog Gnarly); John Ratzenberger voices Grandpa Growl; YouTube sensation Mackenzie Sol (The X-Factor) returns as P.U.P; and 13-year old singing sensation Kaitlyn Maher (America's Got Talent) returns as the voice of Tiny and sister Scrappy. The film also returns the voices of George Newbern, Diedrich Bader, Nikki Blonsky, Steve Valentine, Brian Hull, and Jonathan Mangum. Exciting new vocal talents include Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) as Raji, the slumdog crooner from India; and Jorge Diaz (Disney's Elena Of Avalor) as Julio, the Mexican heartthrob.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-bud-entertainment-announces-major-partnerships-for-newest-film-pup-star-world-tour-creating-over-30-million-consumer-impressions-on-netflix--digital-hd-may-5-300635478.html

SOURCE Air Bud Entertainment