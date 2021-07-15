Air Filtration and Purification World Market 2021
This report provides information on the markets and technology for purifying indoor air. Thousands of forecasts for 3 different types of media as well as adsorbers and electronic air cleaners for each of 80 countries and regions.
- Further segmentation for each application from residential furnace filters to ultrapure air in semiconductor plants
- Section on gas turbines with both MW and $ forecasts
- Directory
- Market shares
You also receive:
- Insights based on continuous analysis since 1976
- Bottoms up forecasting thanks to complimentary technical analyses and project tracking
- Free 30-minute tutorial through GoToMeeting
- One Free excel table with more than 50,000 forecasts covering each product in each country in each industry
