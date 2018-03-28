Air Products' Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince

Under the theme, "An Era of Transformation: From Vision to Implementation," the second-annual Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum, held in New York, was an important part of the Crown Prince's multi-week visit to the United States. The full-day event brought together CEOs of major Saudi and U.S. companies with senior Saudi and U.S. government officials for discussions about enhancing bilateral trade, enabling closer business relationships, and furthering investment opportunities catalyzed by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

During the Forum, Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) Governor Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar granted the investment license for Air Products' previously announced industrial gases technology center in the Dhahran Techno Valley Science Park. The center will be a hub for Air Products to provide technology expertise as well as process safety, energy efficiency, reliability and operational excellence improvements in support of new industrial gas opportunities in the Kingdom and throughout the Middle East. Developed under an agreement with the Dhahran Techno Valley Company, Air Products' new technology center is expected to be fully operational in 2019, developing local talent and industrial gas projects.

Air Products' strategic investments in Saudi Arabia also extend to complex project execution, evidenced by the company's partnership with ACWA Holding to develop the world's largest industrial gas complex serving Saudi Aramco's refinery in Jazan. The complex, expected onstream in the company's fiscal 2019, will supply 75,000 metric tons per day of oxygen and nitrogen.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion.

