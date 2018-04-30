Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018

Steelmakers are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 2034 to speak with an industry specialist about the challenges they face in their daily operations. With decades of experience serving the steel industry, Air Products has the technical know-how to help identify solutions to problems and recommend process improvements. Through proprietary technology, the company has helped customers realize operational cost savings in combustion, gas injection, shrouding, heat treating and more.

Air Products offers a full range of industrial gases—including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide—in a variety of supply options to match each customer's specific requirement. For small-volume users, the company's CryoEase® microbulk solution provides an alternative to cylinder supply that eliminates the hassle of cylinder handling. Large-volume users can rely on the company's traditional bulk liquid and gas supply or on-site gas generation systems. For short-term or emergency gas supply, Air Products Express Services offers speed and flexibility.

Show attendees are invited to join Air Products in booth 2034 to support the AIST Foundation. For each visitor to its booth, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the AIST Foundation, whose mission is to ensure the iron and steel industry of tomorrow will have a sufficient number of qualified professionals. AIST Foundation awards college scholarships and funds programs that attract technology-oriented professionals to the steel industry by educating the public about the high-tech, diverse and rewarding nature of careers in steel manufacturing.

To learn more about Air Products' complete range of industrial gas solutions for the steel industry, visit AISTech booth 2034, call 800-654-4567, email gigmrktg@airproducts.com, or visit the company online at www.airproducts.com/ironsteel.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

