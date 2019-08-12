Air-to-Air Refueling Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Lucrative Opportunities in Autonomous Refueling

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air-to-Air Refueling Market by System (Probe & Drogue, Boom Refueling, Autonomous), Component (Pumps, Valves, Nozzles, Hoses, Boom, Probes, Fuel Tanks, Pods), Aircraft Type (Fixed & Rotary), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Air-To-Air Refueling Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 537 Million in 2019 to USD 692 Million By 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3%



There has been an increase of sorties flown for long distances away from carriers or ground bases, which has made refueling a necessary mission element. Air-to-air refueling is one of the trends that are certain to continue in the coming future as there is a need to support overseas deployment.



Air-to-air refueling is the method of transferring fuel from one aircraft to another in mid-air. The fuel transferring aircraft is known as the tanker while the receiving aircraft is termed as the receiver. This process is adopted only in military aircraft. Air-to-air refueling is vital in enabling the receiver aircraft to remain airborne for a longer time, which is critical during military missions.



The air-to-air refueling market has been growing at a significant rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. One of the factors that are attributed to the growth of this market is the development of the autonomous refueling system.



The size of air-to-air the refueling market is estimated to be valued at USD 537 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2025. Some of the major drivers contributing to the growing need for air-to-air refueling support for overseas deployments and increase in the procurement of combat aircraft.



Apart from a general overview of the major companies in this segment, this report also provides financial analysis, products, services, and the key developments of the major players in the industry.



Cobham (UK), Eaton Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), GE Aviation (US), Draken International (US), Nova Systems (South Australia), Safran (France), Jeppesen (A Boeing Company) (US), and Airbus (Netherlands) are some of the leading players covered in the air-to-air refueling market report.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air-to-Air Refueling Market

4.2 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Component

4.3 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Air-to-Air Refueling to Support Overseas Deployments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Defense Expenditure of Countries

5.2.1.3 Development of Next-Generation Aerial Tankers

5.2.1.4 Increase in the Procurement of Combat Aircraft

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Autonomous Refueling

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Installation Cost



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tanker Inventory

6.3 Technological Trends

6.3.1 Autonomous Refueling

6.3.2 Virtual Refueling

6.3.3 Remote Vision System

6.3.4 ISR Capabilities to Tanker Aircraft

6.4 Patent Listings, 2013-2016



7 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Probe & Drogue

7.2.1 Multi-Point

7.2.1.1 The Advantage of A Multi-Point Refueling System is Its Capability to Refuel Two Aircraft Simultaneously

7.2.2 Buddy

7.2.2.1 Use of Buddy Refueling for Cockpit Control & Monitoring Systems is Increasing

7.3 Boom Refueling

7.3.1 Boom Refueling Systems Help Reduce the Time Required to Transfer Fuel From One Aircraft to Another

7.4 Autonomous

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Autonomous for Mid-Air Refueling



8 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pumps

8.2.1 Pumps are Majorly Used in Fuel Systems, Engines, and Hydraulic Systems

8.3 Valves

8.3.1 Improving Operational Efficiency of the Valves is Leading to Higher Reliability and Safety of Operations

8.4 Nozzles

8.4.1 Nozzles Majorly Used to Control Aircraft Engine

8.5 Hoses

8.5.1 Hoses are Used for Probe & Drogue Refueling

8.6 Boom

8.6.1 Boom System is Primarily Used for Rapid Fuel Transfer

8.7 Probes

8.7.1 Probe Systems are Majorly Used for Fighter and Military Helicopters

8.8 Fuel Tank

8.8.1 Use of Fuel Tanks in Environmental Control Systems and Engine Bleed Air Supply Systems is Increasing

8.9 Pods

8.9.1 Wing Pods Enable Multi-Point Air-to-Air Refueling



9 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed Wing

9.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

9.2.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Aircraft Due to Increasing Military Budgets

9.2.2 Tanker Aircraft

9.2.2.1 Tankers Majorly Used to Transfer Aviation Fuel From One Military Aircraft to Another

9.2.3 Military Transport

9.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Transport Aircraft in Military Operations

9.2.4 UAVS

9.2.4.1 Increasing Production of Long-Range UAVS is Expected to Drive the Uav Market

9.3 Rotary Wing

9.3.1 Attack Helicopters

9.3.1.1 Attack Helicopters are Majorly Used for Reconnaissance and Security Operations

9.3.2 Transport Helicopters

9.3.2.1 Military Transport Helicopters are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons



10 Air-to-Air Refueling Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manned

10.2.1 Pilot-Controlled Aircraft

10.3 Unmanned

10.3.1 Development of UAVS for Air-to-Air Refueling



11 Regional Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

BAE Systems

Cobham PLC

Draken International

Eaton Corporation

GE Aviation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rafaut Group

Safran

United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

