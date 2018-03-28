Airborne Wireless Network Submits FAA Applications in Support of 10Gb/s Hybrid RF Optic Demonstration

Upon approval, the Company intends to begin ground testing trials followed by flight testing trials in which the Company seeks to establish and maintain a self-healing 10Gb/s hybrid RF and Optical link between two aircraft in flight.

Once the trials have been completed, the Company intends to install up to four hybrid links per aircraft in a meshed configuration between other aircraft and its ground terminals.

About Airborne Wireless Network

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital information superhighway in the sky. The Company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage and connectivity. The Company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users, but, instead, act as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground based fiber and satellites. The Company believes that the Company's airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. The Company's network, once developed, should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

