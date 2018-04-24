Aircastle to Present at the Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of December 31, 2017, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 236 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 43 countries.

Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Leon Berman Tel: +1-203-504-1063 Tel: +1-212-477-8438 fconstantinople@aircastle.com lberman@igbir.com

