Aircastle to Present at the Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

News provided by

Aircastle Limited

16:15 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference at The Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time.  

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com/.  Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.  A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website. 

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.  As of December 31, 2017, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 236 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 43 countries.

Contacts:       




Aircastle Advisor LLC 

The IGB Group

Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations            

Leon Berman

Tel: +1-203-504-1063

Tel: +1-212-477-8438

fconstantinople@aircastle.com 

lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircastle-to-present-at-the-wells-fargo-2018-industrials-conference-300635719.html

SOURCE Aircastle Limited

Related Links

http://www.aircastle.com

Also from this source

Apr 19, 2018, 16:15 ET Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018

Mar 27, 2018, 16:15 ET Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC")...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Aircastle to Present at the Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

News provided by

Aircastle Limited

16:15 ET