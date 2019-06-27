Aircraft De-icing Market by End-user, Method and Geography - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft De-icing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft de-icing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the forecast period.

Airports are required to be technologically advanced and equipped enough, in order to serve the ever-increasing air traffic without any interruptions and cancellations due to weather conditions. This has led to various airports bringing new facilities and technologies into airports that increase the de-icing operations, worldwide.

Technology is always at the forefront of an efficient de-icing operation and all the airports and airlines are investing significantly in leading-edge equipment that helps in efficient de-icing operations. The development of new methods and techniques in the reuse of de-icing fluid are expected to have a huge impact on aircraft de-icing market.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing passenger traffic around the world, the aircraft movements are increasing and to reach out to passenger expectation, the airlines are investing in new technologies that will help them reduce the time for de-icing the aircraft.



Also, the airports are investing in new infrastructure that will make faster de-icing and save the cost incurred in the de-icing. For instance, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced its plan in 2018 to build a USD 50 million south de-icing facility to reduce flight cancellations during snowstorms.



Initially, this facility is expected to have space for five large planes to be de-iced at once and when it is finished, the airport will have space for about 20 planes to be de-iced at a time. Also, the development of fluids that can be recycled and used will greatly reduce the operating costs of the airports and are anticipated to create a significant impact on the aircraft de-icing market during the forecast period.



North America to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



North America region currently has the highest market share and is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing passenger traffic along with increasing aircraft movements from the airports of the United States. Since the region has some of the busiest airports, the need for effective and fast de-icing methods are required in this region.



Due to regular storms and adverse weather conditions in the US, often the icing is observed on the surface of the aircraft. In January 2018, the US Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights, and more than 3,000 flights were grounded due to a massive storm and similarly, in January 2016, the airlines canceled nearly 6,300 flights in the US due to blizzard weather conditions with cold and ice hit too much of the US. To tackle such situations, the airports and airlines of North America are investing in better de-icing technologies and infrastructures for avoiding future delay and inconvenience to the passengers.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the market of aircraft de-icing are United Technologies Corporation, Vestergaard Company, Textron GSE, Clariant AG, and DuPont. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many players that provide de-icing equipment like trucks and chemical companies that provide Type I, Type II, Type III and Type IV fluids to de-icing service provides.



Most of the players in the market are local and regional companies that have a limited geographic presence. The strategic investments by the key companies for expanding their global presence is expected to help them increase their market share.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-user

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Other End-users

5.2 Method

5.2.1 De-Icing with Fluids

5.2.2 De-Icing by Alternative Methods

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Russia

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 United Technologies Corporation

6.2.2 John Bean Technologies Corp

6.2.3 Vestergaard Company

6.2.4 Global Ground Support LLC

6.2.5 Textron GSE

6.2.6 Ground Support Specialist

6.2.7 Tronair Inc.

6.2.8 Clariant AG

6.2.9 Kilfrost Group PLC

6.2.10 Cryotech Deicing Technology (General Atomics)

6.2.11 Inland Technologies Inc.

6.2.12 DuPont



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



