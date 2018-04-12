Aircraft Pumps: Global Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Aircraft Fleet is Driving the Market

The aircraft pumps market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.27 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.79 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.

The aircraft pumps market is mainly driven by the increase in aircraft orders and shorter replacement cycles of aircraft pumps. However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries are restraining the growth of the aircraft pumps market.



By pressure, the 3000 psi to 5000 psi segment is projected to lead the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. Owing to the growth of commercial aircraft orders and increasing MRO services in regions, such as Asia Pacific, the market for aircraft pumps within the category of 3000 psi to 5000 psi is projected to lead during the forecast period.



By technology, the engine driven segment is projected to lead the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period, as every aircraft needs a main fuel pump for fluid discharge for regular fluid pumping operations. These pumps also need to be replaced at regular intervals of time.



By pump type, the hydraulic pumps segment is projected to lead the aircraft pumps market during the forecast period. The shorter replacement period of aircraft pumps in commercial aircraft is expected to drive this segment in comparison to the other pump type segments in the aircraft pumps market.



The Asia Pacific aircraft pumps market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the countries considered in the region are China, India, and Japan, among others. The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed considerable growth over the past few years, owing to an increase in air passenger traffic, attractive tourist destinations, and the upgradation of existing aircraft. The higher demand for aircraft is leading to an increase in the demand for aircraft pumps, and leading manufacturers, such as Parker Hannifin (US) are focusing on increasing their market shares in the region. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for aircraft pumps, due to the growth of the region's aviation industry, which is supported by the increasing air passenger traffic.

Major players in the aircraft pumps market include Parker Hannifin (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Woodward (US), and AeroControlex (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Aircraft Fleet

Short Replacement Cycle of Aircraft Pumps

Restraints

Growing Trend Towards Electrification in All Non-Propulsive Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of UAVS in Military Applications

Challenges

Particulate Contamination of System and Oil Leakages

Need for Reducing the Overall Weight of an Aircraft

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Type



8 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Pressure



9 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Technology



10 Aircraft Pumps Market, by Application



11 Aircraft Pumps Market, by End User



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Aerospace Controls

Aerocontrolex

Cascon

Crane Aerospace

Crissair

Eaton

Honeywell International

Parker Hannifin

Tempest Plus

Triumph Group

Weldon

Woodward

Zodiac Aerospace

