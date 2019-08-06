Airline Miles Help Get Wishes Off The Ground

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical medical conditions throughout Virginia, is seeking donations of airline miles. As the number of children waiting for wishes grows, the nonprofit has a identified a critical need for donated airline miles to help grant local wishes.

Air travel is often required for wishes to visit specific destinations, to meet celebrities or to attend a sporting event. About 80 percent of local wishes require air travel, making airline travel the nonprofit's largest wish granting expense. Donated miles help the organization offset travel costs and provide donors a unique way to be a part of granting transformational wishes for local children.

"Travel wishes are more than a trip – in fact, research shows children who experience a wish can build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness," said Sheri Lambert, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. "Nearly 250 children throughout Virginia are currently waiting for their wish, and anyone can be a part of granting wishes by contributing their unused airline miles."

Once donated to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, airline miles never expire. Travelers can donate airline miles from American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue at va.wish.org/miles.

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia will grant more than 180 wishes this fiscal year, and has granted more than 5,000 wishes for Virginia children since the organization's inception in 1987. To learn more, visit www.va.wish.org.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Richmond, Make-A- Wish Greater Virginia has granted more than 5,000 wishes since 1987. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers throughout Virginia grant a wish, on average, every 48 hours. For more information about Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, visit va.wish.org or call 804-217-WISH.

