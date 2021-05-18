Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market to grow by USD 26.25 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the airport non-aeronautical revenue market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Factors such as the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts, the development of smart airport strategies, and the evolution of capsule hotels for passengers are the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 7%.

Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group|Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the evolving sophisticated airport terminals. However, the cost-intensive market penetration will impede the market growth.

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the evolving sophisticated airport terminals, the growing transit, transfer passenger traffic, and the implementation of the hub-and-spoke network will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost-intensive market penetration is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this airport non-aeronautical revenue market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is segmented as below:

Service

o Concessionaries

o Parking And Car Rentals

o Land Rentals

o Terminal Rent By Airlines

o Other Services

Geography

o APAC

o North America

o Europe

o MEA

o South America

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport non-aeronautical revenue market report covers the following areas:

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Size

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Trends

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market growth during the next few years.

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport non-aeronautical revenue market vendors

