"We are very pleased to combine the experience and knowledge of the new management team at Airworthy Services which will allow us to better serve our customers on time, every time," according to Jim Rouleau, Co-CEO Airworthy Services, LLC. In keeping the Airworthy name, the new company will benefit from name recognition and an excellent reputation in the aviation industry of serving Airlines, MROs and OEMs for over eighteen years. "Airworthy Services will have a scalable operation to ensure that growth can be supported on the platforms we participate and to allow for continuous cost improvement as a value proposition to our clients," according to Scott Holland, Co-CEO.

For more information, please contact us at press@airworthy.aero.

About Airworthy Services

Airworthy Services, LLC is a member of the Airworthy Aerospace Industries, LLC group of businesses, located at 2020 O'Neil Road, Hudson, WI 54026. Bolder Manufacturing, LLC based in Garden Grove California, specializing in designing and manufacturing aircraft interior monuments and galleys is also part of the Airworthy group of businesses.

SOURCE Airworthy Services, LLC

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airworthy-services-llc-created-by-veteran-aerospace-ceos-jim-rouleau-and-scott-holland-300627034.html

SOURCE Airworthy Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.airworthy.aero

