Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Bill to our Board of Directors and look forward to the expertise and insights that he can bring thanks to his impressive leadership skills, proven experience scaling a market leader into increasingly larger opportunities, and background in the cloud and technology industries," said Frederic Salerno, Chairman of the Akamai Board. "Bill's deep cloud and technology background is exceptionally relevant to how businesses operate today and will be valuable as Akamai drives the adoption and development of our cloud-based solutions and services."

Since 2015, Mr. Wagner has held the role of President and CEO of LogMeIn, Inc., one of the world's top 5 software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, with more than 2 million customers and over $1 billion in annual revenue. He joined the company as LogMeIn's first chief operating officer and played a pivotal role positioning the company as a leader in the market while growing the company's topline by more than 500 percent in the past 5 years. Prior to LogMeIn, Mr. Wagner held various executive and marketing leadership roles at Vocus, a cloud marketing software provider, and Fiberlink Communications (acquired by IBM), a provider of enterprise mobility management solutions. Mr. Wagner began his career at AT&T.

"I am honored to join Akamai's Board and am excited to contribute to the continuing growth of a company that is both integral to the fabric of the internet and one that has been a fellow anchor tenant of the Boston tech scene," Wagner said. "It's incredibly challenging to remain at the forefront in the fast-paced world of technology, but Akamai has done so over the last 20 years and is well-positioned moving forward to play an even greater role in helping organizations securely conduct business over the internet."

Mr. Wagner also serves on the Boards of Directors of LogMeIn, ChurnZero, a customer success software provider, and BUILD Boston, an organization dedicated to the educational and professional success of youth from under-resourced communities. He holds a B.A. in History from Lafayette College, and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business.

About Akamai

As the world's largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai's massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai's portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

