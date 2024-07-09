Akima Company Awarded Contract to Support Redstone Arsenal

Contract Win Bolsters Akima Growth in Huntsville

HERNDON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Akima Facilities Operations (AFO), has been awarded a contract to provide installation support services at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. This contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone (ACC-R), has a potential 10-year period of performance and a total contract value of $563 million if all options are exercised.

"Akima is honored by this contract award, and the opportunity to expand our support to the Army at a critical facility that serves as a hub for many aspects of our national defense operations, including technology development, research operations, and program management." said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. Rauer added, "As a federal center of excellence, Redstone Arsenal is home to more than 65 tenant agencies. Its importance to northern Alabama and the nation is unquestioned. Akima is indeed proud to support such a vital installation."

At Redstone Arsenal, the company will provide support for tenants that include U.S. Army Materiel Command, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Space and Missile Defense Command, numerous Program Executive Offices, and components of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency, among others. AFO will provide Redstone Arsenal with a range of facility support expertise, including engineering services, environmental services, and facility and equipment maintenance.

The Akima portfolio of companies is dedicated to delivering the critical services required to operate and sustain facilities and equipment of all types. Akima companies provide the United States Army, Navy, and Air Force with facilities and logistics support that extends facility lifecycles, reduces downtime, and ensures operational readiness.

Akima Facilities Operations (AFO), an SBA-certified 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), provides essential services that facilitate the operation and maintenance of facilities and equipment, regardless of size or complexity. AFO's approach expertly pairs reliability-centered maintenance with logistics, facilities, and repair, cultivating operational excellence and heightened client visibility. As the go-to provider for installation support services and favored contractor for the Army EAGLE program, AFO ensures unmatched service delivery at numerous pivotal military facilities. To learn more about AFO, visit www.akimafacilitiesoperations.com.

Akima is a global enterprise with 10,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2023, Akima ranked #34 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list and has remained in the top 70 of Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 list of top federal contractors since 2021. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

