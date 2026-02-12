Akins Ford Announces Arrival of Powerhouse 2026 Ford F-450 Super Duty Inventory

Massive Inventory of the 2026 Ford F-450 for Sale in Georgia Arrives at Akins Ford to Serve Local Fleet Owners and Truck Enthusiasts

WINDER, Ga., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akins Ford, a premier Ford dealership near Atlanta, is proud to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2026 Ford F-450. As the towing and hauling leader in the Super Duty lineup, the F-450 offers unmatched capability for drivers who require the ultimate in heavy-duty performance. Furthermore, the dealership currently hosts an extensive selection of configurations, ensuring that every customer finds the exact truck to meet their demanding professional or personal needs.

Unmatched Versatility for Work and Luxury

The 2026 Ford F-450 at Akins Ford in Winder, GA.

The current inventory at Akins Ford caters to a wide variety of applications. For business owners and contractors, the Ford F-450 Chassis-Cab provides a rugged foundation for specialized upfits and service bodies. Conversely, those seeking a premium experience on the road can opt for the 2026 Ford F-450 Platinum Plus. This top-tier trim combines incredible diesel power with a sophisticated interior, featuring high-quality materials and the latest driver-assist technology. Consequently, drivers no longer have to choose between massive towing capacity and high-end comfort.

Finding Your 2026 Ford F-450 for Sale in Georgia

Located in Winder, Akins Ford remains one of the largest automotive destinations in the Southeast. Because the dealership maintains a large inventory of Super Duty models, shoppers searching for a 2026 Ford F-450 for sale in Georgia often find exactly what they need on the first visit. Key features of the new lineup include:

High-output 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel engines for maximum torque.

Advanced towing technology, including Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and 360-degree camera systems.

Dual rear wheel (DRW) configurations for enhanced stability under heavy loads.

The refined Platinum Plus interior with specialized leather seating and premium sound.

A Commitment to Customer Excellence

"From the chassis-cab and service body to the Platinum Plus, Akins Ford has the selection of Ford F-450s that customers need," says Tanner Maloof at Akins Ford. "Additionally, the dealership staff provides expert guidance throughout the purchasing process. Since heavy-duty trucks require specific knowledge regarding payloads and towing capacities, the sales professionals here ensure every buyer selects the right equipment."

Ultimately, Akins Ford invites all truck enthusiasts and fleet managers to visit the showroom to experience these machines in person. While inventory moves quickly, the team continues to receive new shipments to satisfy the high demand for the 2026 Ford F-450 for sale in Georgia.

About Akins Ford

Located in Winder, Georgia, Akins Ford is a leading Ford dealership serving the greater Atlanta area and beyond. Known for its massive inventory and competitive pricing, Akins Ford specializes in Ford Super Duty trucks, performance vehicles, and custom builds.

Find out why Akins Ford is the leading Ford dealership in the greater Atlanta area and nationwide by visiting 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680, or by calling 770-867-9136. Find the dealership on the web at www.akinsford.com.

PR Contact:

Tanner Maloof

Phone number:

770-868-5262

Email:

[email protected]

SOURCE Akins Ford