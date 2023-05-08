AKON Releases Music Video for "SLOW MOTION" the Third Installment to His Music Video Series Off the TT FREAK EP

LIVE Friday May 12th at 9pm PST/12am EST on YouTube

Directed by Sesan Ogunro

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKON's Konvict Kulture label on May 12th, 2023 will release the Global entrepreneur and Music Icon's music video for "Slow Motion." AKON has kicked off the Spring with a series of music videos featuring his favorite tracks from his latest EP, TT Freak. Produced by Akon, Selasi & Nektunez for Medicine Cabinet, this exhilarating Amapiano singles' captivating visuals are shot and directed by Sesan Ogunro best known for shooting videos for artist such as Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage.

AKON

Shot in Senegal and South Africa, the video is enthralled with Amapiano style dance moves and cinematic atmospheric landscaping. "Slow Motion" reminisces a moment of admiration and attraction on a fun night out. Infused with rhythmic drums, basslines and synth, the braggadocios lyrics take us to affirmative self-confidence and determination. The combination of lyrics and the invigorating Amapiano sound make this track a party anthem of the summer.

AKON is the founder of three major recording labels: Konlive, Konvict Kulture and KONVICT Music - that launched the careers of global artists like T-Pain, Lady Gaga, and Kardinal Offishall. Over two decades, he has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned five Grammy nominations, released 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs, and made over 300 guest appearances for generational icons such as Michael Jackson, David Guetta, Gwen Stefani, Lil' Wayne, and Eminem.

Watch the official video, premiering May 12th on Youtube. Pre-game with AKON's TT Freak EP, available everywhere.

About AKON:

AKON is an award-winning Senegalese-American multi-platinum recording artist, singer, producer, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist best known for dominating Billboard charts with a unique sound that transcends the R&B/Hip-Hop, EDM Dance, and Pop genres. His many accolades include an American Music Award for "Favorite R&B Male Artist;" three World Music Awards for "Best Selling African Artist," "Best Selling Internet Artist," and "Best Selling R&B Male Artist;" a Billboard Music Award for "Artist of the Year;" and a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the #1 selling artist for master ringtones. He is the first solo artist in history to garner the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2010, Forbes listed him among the top Celebrity 100 (2010) and Pepsi approached him to produce/record "Oh Africa" for the 2010 World Cup. Philanthropic passions led him to give back to his homeland through the creation of TheKonfidence Foundation, benefitting underserved children in Africa and the U.S. He also launched a partnership to bring electricity to one million African households by the end of 2014. In 2018, he launched Akoin, aiming to help further African communities by empowering economic development. Follow @akon on Instagram for the latest artist updates.

